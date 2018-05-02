The beach is great and all, but there's no annoying sand at a pool. And at public beaches, alcohol is not permitted – same thing with public pools. So where does that leave us?

In New York City, fortunately, there are a handful of hotels that open up their pools to non-guests. These are pool parties at their finest: cocktails and all.

Pool party season is just beginning, so we'll be updating this as hours and parties get announced. Stay tuned, and, for now, head to one of the pools listed below.

JIMMY at the James (SoHo) The rooftop pool and lounge at this SoHo hotel is open to the public for free seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. weekdays and after 3 on Saturdays and Sundays. David Burke Kitchen supplies snacks, including cheeses, fries, mini lobster rolls and Kobe franks in a blanket ($12-$28), and there are plenty of drinks to choose from, including the classic mint julep, All My Exes Live in Texas, salty dog, and a grilled pineapple mojito, at $19 each. 15 Thompson St., 212-201-9118, jimmysoho.com

La Piscine at Hotel Americano The High Line, Empire State Building and Hudson River can all be seen from this casual but chic rooftop pool. Starting Memorial Day weekend, the pool opens to the public on a first-come, first-served basis on weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a $40 day pass, and on weekends from 2 to midnight for free. It's available for hosting parties too. 518 W. 27th St., 212-525-0000, hotel-americano.com

The William Vale The 60-foot pool, offering stellar Manhattan views, is the longest outdoor hotel pool in the greater New York City area, the hotel boasts. When you're not taking a dip, you can chill poolside on its 5,000-square-foot terrace with light bites and cocktails by Chef Andrew Carmellini and the NoHo Hospitality Group. Whether it's wine by the glass or the bottle, a frozen mai tai or a Brooklyn Pilsner, there's a large drink menu; food offerings range from salads to burgers. Day passes, available Mondays through Thursdays, start at $150. Fridays through Sundays, are for guests. 11 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, 718-631-8400, thewilliamvale.com

The Beach at Dream Downtown Enjoy this glass-bottom pool, with day passes available Mondays through Fridays (excluding holidays) starting at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis for $65; or you can rent a cabana for $1,500. Once in, relax on lounge chairs, listen to live music and sip on cocktails like a white peach sangria ($16). The pool bar and grill is also open to the public daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekends, if you can't score a pool day pass. 335 W. 16th St., 212-229-2559, dreambeach.club