It’s almost time to say goodbye to President Obama and hello to President Trump.

Whether you’re looking forward to the next presidency or hoping Jan. 20 never comes, Inauguration Day is sure to be memorable.

Grab a drink at a bar, have a laugh at a comedy event or simply meditate at these local events to keep calm until Jan. 21 -- or 2020.

Art-Making Happy Hour at the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Jan. 20) Join Bronx artist Dennis Redmoon Darkeem for a creative happy hour at The Bronx Museum of the Arts. Darkeem will take attendees through his process of making his mixed-media project, "New Understandings," with a hands-on demonstration. "New Understandings" is Darkeem's reflection on the new year, which is sure to have political undertones. For those who want to drink while they work, beer and wine will be available for $5. (Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, 6-8 p.m., bronxmuseum.org) (Credit: The Bronx Museum of the Arts ) Join Bronx artist Dennis Redmoon Darkeem for a creative happy hour at The Bronx Museum of the Arts. Darkeem will take attendees through his process of making his mixed-media project, "New Understandings," with a hands-on demonstration. "New Understandings" is Darkeem's reflection on the new year, which is sure to have political undertones. For those who want to drink while they work, beer and wine will be available for $5. (Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, 6-8 p.m., bronxmuseum.org) (Credit: The Bronx Museum of the Arts )

What A Joke national comedy fest (Jan. 19 to 21) Brooklyn comedians Emily Winter and Jenn Welch, pictured, have organized a national comedy fest, What a Joke, featuring three days of stand-up performances in NYC and beyond. The What a Joke local shows will take place at The Stand on Jan. 19, The Annoyance Theater at Jan. 20 and Rough Trade at Jan. 21. Comedians set to take the stage these nights include Janeane Garofalo, Josh Gondelman, Laurie Kilmartin and many more. Tickets to the shows, as well as purchases of the fest's red "What a Joke" hat, will support the ACLU. ($15 to $40, for tickets, visit whatajokefest.com) (Credit: Phil Provencio) Brooklyn comedians Emily Winter and Jenn Welch, pictured, have organized a national comedy fest, What a Joke, featuring three days of stand-up performances in NYC and beyond. The What a Joke local shows will take place at The Stand on Jan. 19, The Annoyance Theater at Jan. 20 and Rough Trade at Jan. 21. Comedians set to take the stage these nights include Janeane Garofalo, Josh Gondelman, Laurie Kilmartin and many more. Tickets to the shows, as well as purchases of the fest's red "What a Joke" hat, will support the ACLU. ($15 to $40, for tickets, visit whatajokefest.com) (Credit: Phil Provencio)

Dashboard Confessional (Jan. 20) Get your feelings out on the dance floor of Irving Plaza at emo band Dashboard Confessional's concert. Let's face it: You haven't felt this angsty since middle school (Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Pl., 7 p.m., $53, stubhub.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller ) Get your feelings out on the dance floor of Irving Plaza at emo band Dashboard Confessional's concert. Let's face it: You haven't felt this angsty since middle school (Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Pl., 7 p.m., $53, stubhub.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller )

'Inaugurate Love: Dreaming Our Nation United' (Jan. 20) Need a day of creativity? Head uptown for this all-day event, featuring group meditation, sound healing, drumming circles, spoken word and more. Ellen Burstyn, Gary Jules and Leah Siegel are slated to perform at the free event. (United Palace Cathedral, 4140 Broadway, Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Courtesy of United Palace) Need a day of creativity? Head uptown for this all-day event, featuring group meditation, sound healing, drumming circles, spoken word and more. Ellen Burstyn, Gary Jules and Leah Siegel are slated to perform at the free event. (United Palace Cathedral, 4140 Broadway, Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Courtesy of United Palace)

'Handbills of Subversion' at MF Gallery (Jan. 20) In reaction to the upcoming Trump presidency, MF Gallery is hosting "Handbills of Subversion -- Tremendous Art from Losers, Nasty Women and The Gays." A selection of 8.5"x 11" works of art from dozens of artists including Adam Suerte (pictured), Cristy C. Road, Tara McPherson and more. All handbills will be up for sale priced at $120, with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. (MF Gallery, 213 Bond St., Brooklyn, 7 to 10 p.m., free admission, facebook.com/events) (Credit: @handbills_of_subversion via Instagram) In reaction to the upcoming Trump presidency, MF Gallery is hosting "Handbills of Subversion -- Tremendous Art from Losers, Nasty Women and The Gays." A selection of 8.5"x 11" works of art from dozens of artists including Adam Suerte (pictured), Cristy C. Road, Tara McPherson and more. All handbills will be up for sale priced at $120, with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. (MF Gallery, 213 Bond St., Brooklyn, 7 to 10 p.m., free admission, facebook.com/events) (Credit: @handbills_of_subversion via Instagram)

Inauguration Day Sneak Peek at Industry City New Kings County breweries Wartega and Lineup are hosting a tasting of their latest beers for Inauguration Day. Arcane Distilling will also be at the event, pouring its Lone Wolf and Arcane Fernet brews. Tickets include four beers and a shot, and proceeds will benefit the International Rescue Committee, Planned Parenthood and the Natural Resources Defense Council. (33 35th St., 6A, Brooklyn, 8:30 to 11 p.m., $35, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Wartega) New Kings County breweries Wartega and Lineup are hosting a tasting of their latest beers for Inauguration Day. Arcane Distilling will also be at the event, pouring its Lone Wolf and Arcane Fernet brews. Tickets include four beers and a shot, and proceeds will benefit the International Rescue Committee, Planned Parenthood and the Natural Resources Defense Council. (33 35th St., 6A, Brooklyn, 8:30 to 11 p.m., $35, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Wartega)