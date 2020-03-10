Bronx councilman subpoenaed by prosecutors amid investigation

City Councilman Mark Gjonaj is under investigation, a spokesperson for the Bronx councilman confirmed today.

A source close to the situation alleged that Gjonaj and his office was issued a subpoena with regards to finances and a nonprofit organization to whom the councilman is connected.

That source specifically cited a 2018 voter registration drive in Yonkers that was promoted as an Easter party, which charged $50 admission.

“The councilman is fully cooperating,” the spokesperson for Gjonaj told amNewYork Metro.

Gjonaj, who represents the neighborhoods of Throggs Neck, City Island, Morris Park, Pelham Bay and other eastern Bronx communities, reportedly received a subpoena from Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, according to the New York Post.

Clark’s office declined to comment to amNewYork Metro on the reported subpoena at this time.