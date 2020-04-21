Bronx landlord booked for murder in fatal baseball bat beating of tenant

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx woman faces murder charges for her alleged role in the deadly beating of her tenant inside his apartment last week.

Marianna Cassara, 32, was arrested Monday on charges of murder, manslaughter and assault in connection with the gruesome April 15 death of Mario Dissaro, 32, who rented an apartment at her home on Bayview Avenue in the Country Club section.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responded at 2:44 a.m. on April 15 to a 911 call regarding a man assaulted inside the second floor of the residence. Upon their arrival, cops found Dissaro unconscious and unresponsive, with severe head trauma.

Paramedics rushed Dissaro to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

The New York Daily News reported that Cassara had initially called 911 claiming that an intruder had forced their way inside Dissaro’s apartment and attacked him. However, a police source could not confirm if that’s true.