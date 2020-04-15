Cops cuff man for beating victim with a baseball bat in the Bronx

A man is in custody for allegedly beating a man to death with a baseball bat in the Bronx nearly a month ago.

Police say that at 3:30 p.m. on March 20, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress at 224 Street and White Plains Road. Upon their arrival, officers found 44-year-old Jean Civilne, who had suffered head trauma after being struck with a blunt object.

EMS rushed Civilne to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he ultimately died of his injuries on April 10.

Following an ongoing investigation, officers arrested 32-year-old Richard Smith in connection to this attack on April 14. Sources familiar with the investigation say that Smith allegedly used a baseball bat to hit Civilne. At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the assault was.

Smith was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, assault, and criminal possession of marijuana. The investigation is ongoing.