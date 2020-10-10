Creep sought for molesting 9-year-old girl inside a Bronx park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Special victims detectives in the Bronx need the public’s help in finding a deviant who groped a 9-year-old girl at a public park earlier this week.

The NYPD released on Oct. 10 a sketch showing the creep behind the Oct. 7 attack, which occurred at 9:15 p.m. inside of Concrete Plant Park, south of Westchester Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard in Foxhurst.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim rode her bike through the area while accompanied by her mother when the suspect approached. The creep then groped the girl’s crotch and buttocks, then fled on foot toward the intersection of Westchester and Whitlock Avenues.

Police said the victim did not know her attacker.

The incident was reported to the 41st Precinct. EMS brought the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Cops described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with a mustache and a scar under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that was pulled over the top part of his head, as well as a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.