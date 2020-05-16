Jadakiss ordered up more than 250 pizzas for medical workers in Bronx, Harlem & Yonkers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Iconic New York rapper Jadakiss, who last year confessed a strong admiration for pizza crust, has given much than just that to some uptown health systems on Friday.

In the spirit of aiding front line medical workers, and with May 15 deemed National Pizza Party Day, Jadakiss donated 250 pizzas to medicals centers throughout in the Bronx, Harlem and Yonkers as part of the Pizza vs. Pandemic initiative.

That movement is a coordinated effort by an online local pizza ordering platform Slice to support both healthcare professionals and small business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has delivered hundreds of pies from independent pizzerias to be to workers at care centers, hospitals, clinics and shelters since March 21, according to Slice.

Now with the aid of Jadakiss among other volunteers, Pizza vs. Pandemic has raised a reported $442,000 and donated over 18,000 pies in total.

Friday’s special delivery was also sent in a custom Jadakiss pizza box that highlights pizza crust in all of its splendor.

