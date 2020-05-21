New York City landmarks to be lit green tonight for park workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A handful of New York City landmarks will be lit green Thursday evening to honor essential park workers who maintain the city’s green spaces to support the mental and physical health of New Yorkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8:21 p.m. on May 21, the Empire State Building, the Arsenal in Central Park, the Washington Square Park Arch, the Parachute Jump on the Coney Island Boardwalk and the Bronx Park Ranaqua will be illuminated in emerald green light. The Parks Department will continue to light each moment in green every night until the end of June.

In addition to the five lightings, NYC Parks is putting out a call to those who love greenspaces–the smallest to the largest–to wear green when visiting their favorite park on Thursday, and to share a thank you on social media platforms using #GoingGreenForParkies. Parks will share the love by featuring shoutouts on its social media channels @NYCParks.

“More than ever, city parks and greenspaces have proven to be critical infrastructure, places of refuge, and park workers have been on the frontlines keeping these sanctuaries of sanity open here in New York, across the country and around the world,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver in a statement.