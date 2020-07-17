Suspect sought for repeatedly stabbing and robbing 47-year-old man in west Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who repeatedly stabbed a 47-year-old while also robbing him in the west Bronx earlier this month.

The male victim was in front of a Walton Avenue building when the attacker confronted him at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, according to the NYPD.

After pulling a knife, the man stabbed the victim repeatedly, striking his arm, back and shoulder only to then steal the man’s cell phone.

That man was brought to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was treated and later released, police sources said.

This footage was released of the suspect.

He is described by authorities as 25-years-old with a dark complexion, weighing 160 pounds, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall with short, dark hair.

That man was last fleeing eastbound towards the Grand Concourse wearing a blue T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.