Massive search in Brooklyn for suspect who shot man to death in apartment

A 62-year-old man was shot to death in the apartment of his Brooklyn NYCHA building Tuesday afternoon, police officials said.

The victim, identified as Angel Medina, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police officials said.

Medina was found shot multiple times inside a 14th floor apartment of the Langston Hughes Houses at 301 Sutter Ave. in Brownsville at about 4 p.m. on May 19.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, NYPD PSA 2, the K9 Unit and Emergency Services Unit swarmed the building searching for an armed 19-year-old suspect. Cops searched every floor looking for the suspect, apparently known to police.

Officials say they believe the suspect might still be in the building, but were studying building video for more clues.

After about an hour, most officers had pulled out of the building, with other investigators awaiting the Medical Examiner to further investigate the scene and collect the body.

Police believe the suspect and victim may have had an ongoing dispute; the exact motive for the murder remains unclear.

“I was typing on the computer when I heard a woman scream outside my apartment,” said resident J.D. Flowers. “I ran outside and there was a man laying in the hallway.”

Flowers, a resident for a few short weeks, had just moved to the building.

“Everyone on the 14th floor is very responsible. We all work very hard. This is very unfortunate. Never thought this would happen as soon as I move here.” he said.

Police are seeking witnesses in the case. Anyone with information in regard to this shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.