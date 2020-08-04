Facebook to lease all office space in Farley post office building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Facebook’s growing presence in New York City will include the entire James A. Farley Building in midtown Manhattan now that the social media giant plans on leasing all of the office space inside the former post office, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

The “major” investment is the first large new lease for the post-COVID-19 era, said de Blasio, and will boost the total number of Facebook employees in New York City to 10,000.

De Blasio described the social media giant’s decision to expand within the over 100-year-old building as a “vote of confidence” in the future of the city. It is unclear what tax breaks or incentives the tech company will receive as a result of the expansion.

“It will be a part of our economic rebirth,” de Blasio told reporters.

Facebook began leasing 700,000 square feet of space in the 730,000 square-foot Farley building last year. The move means that Facebook has acquired over 2.2 million square feet of office space in the city, according to the New York Times.

Facebook did immediately respond to a request for comment.