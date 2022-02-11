Webinar | How to Take Part in the Multibillion Dollar Cannabis Industry

Join amNY’s upcoming webinar hosting four Power Players in the New York Cannabis Industry next Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m.

The panel will delve into the different ways you can take part in New York’s newly legalized Cannabis industry speaking to experts on retail and ecommerce, government & regulation, law, tax and finance.

Speakers include:

Patrik Jonsson, Executive, Curaleaf

Elizabeth Kase Johnson, Co-Chair Cannabis Law Practice, Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C.

Jill Scher, Partner, Business and Tax, Marcum Accounting & Advisors

Mitchell Baruchowitz, Managing Partner, Merida Capital

Register to view the webinar for free here.