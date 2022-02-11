Quantcast
Business

Webinar | How to Take Part in the Multibillion Dollar Cannabis Industry

By Jill Carvajal
Photo via Getty Images

Join amNY’s upcoming webinar hosting four Power Players in the New York Cannabis Industry next Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m.

The panel will delve into the different ways you can take part in New York’s newly legalized Cannabis industry speaking to experts on retail and ecommerce, government & regulation, law, tax and finance.

Speakers include:

  • Patrik Jonsson, Executive, Curaleaf
  • Elizabeth Kase Johnson, Co-Chair Cannabis Law Practice, Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C.
  • Jill Scher, Partner, Business and Tax, Marcum Accounting & Advisors
  • Mitchell Baruchowitz, Managing Partner, Merida Capital

Register to view the webinar for free here.

