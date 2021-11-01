SEE IT: New York’s Halloween parade returns to the Village in spooktacular style

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The West Village Halloween parade returned on Oct. 31 after being scared away due to COVID-19.

The annual spooktacular returned on Sunday night, drawing thousands of spectators who lined up from Spring Street and 6th Avenue to 16th Street.

With all the parades that have been resurrected after the worst of the pandemic, the Village’s Halloween extravaganza seemingly drew the most onlookers. Nothing has compared to body-to-body mass since pre-COVID as tens of thousands were crammed together behind metal railings. New Yorkers fought to catch a glimpse of the spooky goings-on that lasted deep into the night.

Neon lights glittered from floats as participants danced and shouted to booming songs, like Celebration by Kool and the Gang. An opera singer even joined the fun as she sat inside of a Zoltar fortune teller box, which was pulled along by individuals dressed as Phantom of the Opera.

Hundreds of NYPD officers were also on scene in order to help control the heavy crowd but many of the men and women in blue also were in awe of the spectacle themselves thanks to those in costume.

The parade itself showed-off the creativity of the Big Apple thanks to intricate attire from blood thirsty vampires and ten-foot-tall skeletons to comic book heroes and iconic pop stars, the march had it all. The screams and cheers could be overhead for blocks.

For more great photos of the Village Halloween Parade, turn to our colleagues at Gay City News.