Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Coronavirus

SEE IT: New York’s Halloween parade returns to the Village in spooktacular style

By
0
comments
Posted on
Amidst an eerie glow, the Halloween parade returned on Sunday night.
Photo by Dean Moses

The West Village Halloween parade returned on Oct. 31 after being scared away due to COVID-19. 

The annual spooktacular returned on Sunday night, drawing thousands of spectators who lined up from Spring Street and 6th Avenue to 16th Street. 

For many, preparation is key. Photo by Dean Moses
Towering skeletons looked to scoop up New Yorkers. Photo by Dean Moses
The king of pop poses for fans. Photo by Dean Moses

One of New York’s Most Influential Environmental Advocates, Jessica Ottney Mahar, New York Policy and Strategy Director, Nature Conservancy

Schneps Connects

With all the parades that have been resurrected after the worst of the pandemic, the Village’s Halloween extravaganza seemingly drew the most onlookers. Nothing has compared to body-to-body mass since pre-COVID as tens of thousands were crammed together behind metal railings. New Yorkers fought to catch a glimpse of the spooky goings-on that lasted deep into the night.

Neon lights glittered from floats as participants danced and shouted to booming songs, like Celebration by Kool and the Gang. An opera singer even joined the fun as she sat inside of a Zoltar fortune teller box, which was pulled along by individuals dressed as Phantom of the Opera

New York’s finest were left with open mouths .Photo by Dean Moses
Halloween returned for the first time since COVID-19. Photo by Dean Moses
Glow in the dark scares. Photo by Dean Moses

Hundreds of NYPD officers were also on scene in order to help control the heavy crowd but many of the men and women in blue also were in awe of the spectacle themselves thanks to those in costume.

The parade itself showed-off the creativity of the Big Apple thanks to intricate attire from blood thirsty vampires and ten-foot-tall skeletons to comic book heroes and iconic pop stars, the march had it all. The screams and cheers could be overhead for blocks. 

Dancers led a marching band. Photo by Dean Moses
Straight from the sands of Dune. Photo by Dean Moses
Hundreds joined the march. Photo by Dean Moses
From ghosts to great painters, the parade had it all. Photo by Dean Moses
The devil has his charm. Photo by Dean Moses
Hide your pups, Cruella is on the prowl. Photo by Dean Moses
Pick a card, any card. Photo by Dean Moses
Monsters emerged from the darkness. Photo by Dean Moses

For more great photos of the Village Halloween Parade, turn to our colleagues at Gay City News.

An opera singer even joined the fun as she sat inside of a Zoltar mystique box. Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC