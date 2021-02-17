Send words of inspiration for #WarmHeartsNYC campaign | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Yorkers are hoping to #warmheartsNYC as part of the Chinatown BID’s words of inspiration campaign. Here are a few examples of what has been submitted so far:

– “We have faced great hardships lately. However, our strength and love persist. It will only grow and expand if you continue to have faith and share kindness.”

– “Hang in there guys! Be strong – Have faith – all NYC supports your uniqueness and diversity and are praying for your comeback in the near future.”

– “The best is yet to come!!! You can do it!!!! We can help.” – “You are LOVED, You are STRONG, You are IMPORTANT, You are RESILIENT. Keep your head up and your heart open! We are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

– “Hang in there! There is a light at the end of the tunnel. You are essential to the vital color and fabric of NYC!”

You can submit your own words of inspiration by visiting amny.com/warmheartsnyc. The contest is open to all ages and the deadline to submit is March 4. Those who participate are entered into sweepstakes with a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card. Winning messages will be announced on March 25. #warmheartsNYC #haveyoueatenyet