Bronx Borough President Diaz launches COVID-19 virtual memorial

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On June 12, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. launched a virtual tribute to remember and celebrate the lives of Bronxites lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual memorial, which went live on the Bronx Borough President’s website, included tributes from Diaz, other elected officials and local organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit our borough very hard, affecting us all as a community,” Bronx Diaz Jr said. “This virtual memorial allows us the opportunity to mourn and honor our loved ones who passed away to this illness, as we look toward adjusting to our new realities created as a result of the coronavirus.”

Memorial videos were also provided by the following people and organizations:

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie

New York State Assembly Member Marcos Crespo

New York State Assembly Member Michael Blake

New York State Assembly Member Jeffrey Dinowitz

New York State Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez

New York State Assembly Member Victor Pichardo

New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey

New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca

New York City Council Member Vanessa Gibson

New York City Council Member Fernando Cabrera

New York City Council Member Andrew Cohen

members of the New York Police Department

members New York Fire Departments

Bishops Angelo and Nancy Rosario of the Bronx Clergy Task Force

Rabbi Bob Kaplan, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council

“COVID-19 has affected so many Bronx families and this virtual memorial gives us a chance to reflect on the pain of losing our loved ones to the virus,” said Deputy Bronx Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden. “As the nation continues to grapple with the effects of this devastating pandemic, our hope is that this tribute to the victims brings comfort to the bereaved, so that they know that they are not alone in their grief and that The Bronx is here to help them heal.”

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.