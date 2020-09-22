City reports uptick in COVID-19 cases in six neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city is keeping an eye on six neighborhoods with recent upticks in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

The neighborhoods – Kew Gardens, Borough Park, Midwood, Flatbush, Far Rockaway and Williamsburg – are all located in Brooklyn and Queens.

Midwood, Sunset Park, Williamsburg and Far Rockaway recently experienced out of the virus. Experts linked some of new cases in Sunset Park to a large wedding in the neighborhood’s Orthodox community.

“You are going to see a lot of activity in the community to remind people of the basics,” de Blasio said. ” Wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.”

This week, the city’s Test and Trace Corp. will flood the neighborhoods with robocalls and WhatsApp messages to remind residents to get tested or stay home if sick. Test and Trace Corp. members will also reach out to different houses of worship in the neighborhoods to remind congregants to avoid indoor and outdoor gatherings and will distribute free palm cards, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to businesses.

The city will also take out more ads in community newspapers circulated in the six neighborhoods to again remind residents to always wear their masks when outdoors, wash their hands frequently, get tested and stay socially distanced, according to De Blasio’s top health advisor Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Chokshi added that new testing “resources” will be available in at-risk neighborhoods at both urgent cares and community provider offices. Trucks blasting audio recordings of the “four core” messages will also drive through the neighborhoods to help spread the word on what New Yorkers can do to keep COVID at bay.

“All of you can do something about this as well, by reaching out to your family members, to your neighbors, to your colleagues,” said Chokshi.