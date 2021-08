Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

“COVID is still with us…and that is likely to continue to be the case for a while,” Powell said, but “people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt. To live their lives despite COVID.”