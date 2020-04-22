Harlem Community Relief Fund launched to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BETH DEDMAN

The New Heritage Theatre Group is joining forces with the Harlem Arts Alliance, HARLEM WEEK, and the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce to address the impact of COVID-19 in the Harlem community.

“We are outraged at the severe undercounting of COVID-19 deaths by New York City and New York State,” said Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). “The lack of transparency of information being provided to families is appalling and New York families deserve more.”

Major institutions like Columbia University, The City College of New York, and the Chamber’s Health Committee have also joined relief efforts supporting communities of color, which have been severely affected by the pandemic.

The fund aims to provide daily food for needy families and the homeless, support initiatives for Harlem Hospital and Senior Citizens Programs, tablets and computers for school children and isolated patients in hospitals and clothing for the homeless.

The effort will also coordinate support services for small businesses and not-for-profit services impacted by the pandemic.

The Chamber and a network of health, education, business, technology religious cultural and civic leaders are providing information related to the pandemic through a weekly series of radio programs.

The relief fund aims to provide many other services as well.

Information on how to contribute to the fund is available on gofundme.com.