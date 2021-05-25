Slam dunk! City will raffle off Knicks playoff tickets to those vaccinated at MSG site

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Go New York, go New York, go — get vaccinated!

The city will offer New Yorkers a chance to win tickets to see the New York Knicks’ upcoming playoff games if they get their COVID-19 shot at Madison Square Garden over the next two weeks, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“The New York Knicks are joining us to speed up the vaccinations in this city, to reach more people and keep them safe,” de Blasio announced while donning a Knicks cap at his Tuesday daily press briefing.

Today and Thursday, and next Tuesday and Thursday, June 1 and 3, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., there’ll be a vaccine site right in front of the Garden at the Pennsy Food Hall, at 2 Pennsylvania Place.

Those getting their shot there Tuesday will have a chance to win tickets for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, and the following dates will offer a chance to win tickets for a later game, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Some of the greats of Knicks history will be on site, including Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier, John Starks, and the Knicks City Dancers, and those getting their shot can get some merch as long as supplies last, according to the mayor.

Hizzoner was joined virtually at his Tuesday briefing by former Knicks player Allan Houston, who famously scored the series winning shot from the first round of the 1999 playoffs against the Miami Heat and who urged New Yorkers to get their shot in the arm.

“We want to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Houston. “Let’s go get vaccinated and let’s go Knicks.”

The basketball-related goodies are only the latest in a series of incentives the city and state have pushed to get more people vaccinated, including French fries, lottery tickets, passes to museums and zoos, a two-week Citi Bike membership, and 7-day MetroCards.