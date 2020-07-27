The Downtown Alliance prioritizes a clean, safe and healthy reopening

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JESSICA LAPPIN

The Downtown Alliance has always centered its work on keeping the neighborhood clean and safe. As the district begins to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors also stay healthy as they enjoy all that Downtown has to offer.

New Yorkers need to be able to feel comfortable visiting local businesses. This is why we’re piloting hand sanitizing stations throughout the district near public transportation sites and distributing 100,000 masks to as many as 300 local businesses through donations from Fosun and the City of New York.

Distribution of face masks is on a first-come, first-served basis to businesses below Chambers Street. To see if you qualify and to request a delivery of masks, please contact our director of storefront engagement Heather Ducharme at hducharme@downtownny.com.

We extend great thanks to Fosun for its generous donations of the masks as well as to the City of New York for its assistance.

Be safe out there, and welcome back. We’re looking forward to seeing you.