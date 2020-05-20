Two Queens parks to open with restrictions and limited services during Memorial Day weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JACOB KAYE

As Memorial Day approaches, Gateway National Recreation Area — a large urban park that covers Sandy Hook in New Jersey and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island in New York — announced it will provide limited access to recreation and services at Riis Park and Fort Tilden during the holiday weekend.

Both Riis Beach and Fort Tilden will be closed to swimming over the weekend and large gatherings for sports, picnics and barbecues will remain prohibited.

Following Memorial Day weekend, Gateway parks and beaches will be evaluated for opening on a park-by-park basis, according to the park service.

Here is a full list of restrictions and limited services available in Riis Park and Fort Tilden.

Riis Park

Riis Beach is currently closed to swimming and bathing. Lifeguards will not be on duty for Memorial Day weekend. The beach is accessible for passive recreation, such as walking and running.

Parking is reduced to 50 percent capacity.

Fees will not be collected for Memorial Day weekend but will resume in June.

Picnic area is temporarily closed. Barbecuing and group picnicking are currently not allowed within Jacob Riis Park.

Limited bathrooms facilities will be available.

Sports, group activities, and gatherings are not permitted. Sports courts are temporarily closed.

Playground is temporarily closed.

Food service is takeout only. Congregating inside or immediately outside food service providers is prohibited.

Coolers that are more than 24 quarts in size are not allowed.

Fort Tilden

Swimming is not permitted.

Lifeguards will not be on duty for Memorial Day weekend.

Fort Tilden is closed to unauthorized vehicular access.

Parking is typically not available within Fort Tilden except by permit from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The Fort Tilden group picnic area is temporarily closed. Special use permits for the Fort Tilden picnic area are not being issued until further notice.

Limited port-a-johns will be available.

Sports, group activities, and gatherings are not permitted. Sport fields and courts are temporarily closed.

Coolers that are more than 24 quarts in size are not allowed.

2019 Fishing Permits will be honored in the 2020 season.

Rockaway Artist Alliance and Rockaway Theater are temporarily closed to public programming.

As was true prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, alcohol and smoking are prohibited throughout the park except in designated areas or by permit. In addition, dogs must be leashed at all times.

Head to www.nps.gov/gate for updates on park operations.

This story first appeared on qns.com.