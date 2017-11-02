Scale the Italian Alps and warm up with a fiery beverage at Eataly Flatiron this winter.

The Italian marketplace re-opens its alpine-themed pop-up restaurant for the chillier months on Thursday, Nov. 2, serving visitors on opening day a free flaming cocktail.

The traditional Italian drink served flambé is a mix of brandy, a variety of wine from the Piedmont region of Italy and a liqueur made with Italian espresso. You won’t need a fireplace to warm your hands when you order the tongue-twisting parampampoli, which is primed with a shot of extremely strong rum and ignited with a butane lighter.

A glass retractable roof, warm lights and hearty Northern Italian fare will also keep you toasty at Eataly’s 14th-floor restaurant. Items on the menu at Baita include: plenty of charcuterie options; bowls of polentia with savory add-ins ($12 to $29); raclette (melted swiss cheese shaved off a wheel) with one of three rustic sides, toasted bread and arugula ($11); pastas like pumpkin gnocchi with butter, sage and Parmigiana Reggiano ($23); and a huge beef shank for sharing ($45 per person).

In the Piedmontese dialect of Italian, the word “baita” refers to a small ski lodge constructed with wooden walls and stone-slab roof. You’ll actually find a reproduction of one at Eataly, along with other outdoorsy props such as evergreen trees and pelt-covered wooden chairs.

Baita returns to Eataly Flatiron, at 200 5th Ave., for its third year from Nov 2. Through spring. It’s open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.