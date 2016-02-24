Beer Week 2016: NYC events, tastings this weekend

Beer Week is here and there’s really no reason not to get involved. Photo Credit: The Weinstein Group

Beer Week is here, and if you like hops, hop on over to an event (or six).

Friday:

Sixpoint at DBGB

Red Hook, Brooklyn’s Sixpoint is in residence at Daniel Boulud’s gastropub on the Bowery. Cheers! 5:30 to 7 p.m., 299 Bowery

Beer-washed cheese and beer

Head to Lucy’s Whey on the Upper East Side for pairings of flights of beer and beer-washed cheeses. 4:30 to 10 p.m. 1417 Lexington Ave.

Saturday:

Cask Fest and Awards Gala

New York state beers will compete for prizes at this awards gala. Participating breweries include: KelSo, Greenpoint Harbor and Gun Hill. Two sessions: noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Altman Building, 135 W. 18th St.

Winter’s Grind sausage and beer event

Head to the popular barbecue spot Arrogant Swine for a sausage and beer pairing featuring local brewers and local charcuterie makers. All you can eat. 1 to 4 p.m. 173 Morgan Ave., Bushwick

Sunday:

Movies and beer

Head to Randolph Hall to drink a few brews and watch some classic films, from “Ghostbusters” to “Coming to America.” 5 to 11 p.m., 343 Broome St.

Brooklyn Brewery Summer in Winter party

Forget the cold, dark days and drink summer ales. 3 to 11 p.m. Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St.