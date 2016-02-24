Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Eat and Drink

Beer Week 2016: NYC events, tastings this weekend

Georgia Kral
February 24, 2016
2 min read
Beer Week 2016: NYC events, tastings this weekend

Don’t sleep on the suds.

Beer Week is here and there's really no reason not to get involved.
Beer Week is here and there’s really no reason not to get involved. Photo Credit: The Weinstein Group

Beer Week is here, and if you like hops, hop on over to an event (or six). 

Friday:

Sixpoint at DBGB

Red Hook, Brooklyn’s Sixpoint is in residence at Daniel Boulud’s gastropub on the Bowery. Cheers! 5:30 to 7 p.m., 299 Bowery

Beer-washed cheese and beer

Head to Lucy’s Whey on the Upper East Side for pairings of flights of beer and beer-washed cheeses. 4:30 to 10 p.m. 1417 Lexington Ave.

Saturday:

Cask Fest and Awards Gala

New York state beers will compete for prizes at this awards gala. Participating breweries include: KelSo, Greenpoint Harbor and Gun Hill. Two sessions: noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Altman Building, 135 W. 18th St.

Winter’s Grind sausage and beer event

Head to the popular barbecue spot Arrogant Swine for a sausage and beer pairing featuring local brewers and local charcuterie makers. All you can eat. 1 to 4 p.m. 173 Morgan Ave., Bushwick

Sunday:

Movies and beer

Head to Randolph Hall to drink a few brews and watch some classic films, from “Ghostbusters” to “Coming to America.” 5 to 11 p.m., 343 Broome St.

Brooklyn Brewery Summer in Winter party

Forget the cold, dark days and drink summer ales. 3 to 11 p.m. Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St.

Georgia Kral

View all posts

You may also like