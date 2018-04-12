Got tequila, tacos and tasty margaritas on the mind? Cinco de Mayo is almost here.

Mark the celebration of the victory of Mexican troops over the French in the Battle of Puebla by taking advantage of delicious deals on Mexican eats and drinks throughout the city.

Take advantage of these specials around May 5.

Dos Caminos The Mexican quesadilla and guac chain isn't confining Cinco de Mayo celebrations to just May 5, when brunch specials will be served throughout the day. The festivities kick off May 4 with live performances and a giveaway. Recover on May 6 with a bottomless brunch long past the usual 4 p.m. cutoff. For $18 extra, you get two hours' worth of frozen margaritas, Bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers or sparkling wine with your entree, like chilaquiles (pictured) or a version of French toast made with rum and cajeta caramel roasted bananas. (Multiple locations, doscaminos.com)

Hard Rock Café If you don't avoid Times Square like the plague, Hard Rock Café New York is offering a limited-time special on its new margarita for Cinco de Mayo. From May 1 through 6, all you need to do to get a Rockin' Fresh Rita is share the secret word "Rockin'" with your waiter or bartender. The cocktail is prepared with silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and topped off with a slightly spicy salt rim. (501 Broadway, Manhattan, hardrock.com)



Tipsy Scoop The boozy ice cream parlor in Murray Hill has created a massive margarita sundae, which comes with six hearty scoops of mango sorbet infused with Patrón Silver tequila. It's served in an oversized margarita glass rimmed with sugar. Orange and lime candy wedges, a chili pepper lollipop made of chocolate and a shot glass of strawberry white sangria sorbet complete the dessert's over-the-top look. Tipsy Scoop's special $29 sundae will be available from May 1 through 10. (217 E 26th St., Manhattan, tipsyscoop.com)