Eat and Drink NYC cookbooks: Get recipes from Aska, Boqueria, Freds at Barneys and more By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com April 3, 2018 6:04 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Get cooking this spring with these new offerings from NYC chefs, restaurants and more. ‘Saladish’ Photo Credit: Artisan Tagline: A Crunchier, Grainier, Herbier, Heartier, Tastier Way with Vegetables By: Ilene Rosen (with Donna Gelb) You know her from: Prospect Heights restaurant and market R&D Foods, City Bakery The deal: City Bakery’s former “savory chef” shares 100 recipes for salads that have starring roles on your table. Recipe to try: Red potatoes with chorizo and roasted grapes Good for: Those in a sad desk salad rut Out: Now Price: $24.95 ‘The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook’ Photo Credit: Grand Central Life & Style By: Mark Strausman (with Susan Littlefield) You know him from: Freds at Barneys New York, Campagna The deal: Since opening in 1996, the department store restaurant has expanded beyond Madison Avenue to Chelsea, Beverly Hills and Chicago, as well as developed signature dishes like the Madison Avenue Salad and Estelle’s Chicken Soup. The executive chef shares the brasserie-style recipes, with special attention paid to lunch. Recipe to try: Belgian fries Good for: Barneys — and Freds — devotees Out: April 24 Price: $40 ‘Great Tastes’ Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter Tagline: Cooking (and Eating) from Morning to Midnight By: Danielle Kosann and Laura Kosann You know them from: The New Potato The deal: The sisters behind the lifestyle website share stories and recipes in this Christina Tosi-approved cookbook (she did the foreword). Recipe to try: Lime-blueberry pancakes Good for: Home cooks who like their dishes with a side of gossip Out: April 10 Price: $25 ‘Boqueria’ Photo Credit: Absolute Press Tagline: A Cookbook, from Barcelona to New York By: Marc Vidal and Yann de Rochefort (with Zach Bezunartea) You know them from: Boqueria The deal: The team behind the Spanish tapas bar and restaurant — which now has four locations in NYC and a Washington, D.C., outpost — provides an inside look into its kitchen, menu and inspirations. Recipe to try: Bacon-wrapped dates Good for: Winter-weary New Yorkers who want to pretend to be in Barcelona Out: May 1 Price: $35 ‘Aska’ Photo Credit: Phaidon By: Fredrik Berselius You know him from: Aska The deal: A seat at the chef and owner’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant will cost you at least $195, but you can get insight into his Nordic tasting menu for less than that with his debut cookbook, which delves into the Williamsburg spot, as well as his native Sweden and upstate land. Recipe to try: Peas and razor clams Good for: Ambitious home cooks with a taste for Nordic ingredients Out: May 29 Price: $59.95 'Superiority Burger Cookbook' Photo Credit: W. W. Norton & Company Tagline: The Vegetarian Hamburger Is Now Delicious By: Brooks Headley You know him from: Superiority Burger, Del Posto The deal: The East Village spot has helped usher in a new vegetarian wave; now you can make some 90 recipes, from sandwiches to sweets, by the influential chef and owner. Recipe to try: Superiority Burger (naturally) Good for: Devout vegetarians and meat-eaters looking to eat less meat Out: June 5 Price: $29.95 By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.