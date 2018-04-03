Get cooking this spring with these new offerings from NYC chefs, restaurants and more.

‘Saladish’ Tagline: A Crunchier, Grainier, Herbier, Heartier, Tastier Way with Vegetables

By: Ilene Rosen (with Donna Gelb)

You know her from: Prospect Heights restaurant and market R&D Foods, City Bakery

The deal: City Bakery’s former “savory chef” shares 100 recipes for salads that have starring roles on your table.

Recipe to try: Red potatoes with chorizo and roasted grapes

Good for: Those in a sad desk salad rut

Out: Now

Price: $24.95

‘The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook’ By: Mark Strausman (with Susan Littlefield)

You know him from: Freds at Barneys New York, Campagna

The deal: Since opening in 1996, the department store restaurant has expanded beyond Madison Avenue to Chelsea, Beverly Hills and Chicago, as well as developed signature dishes like the Madison Avenue Salad and Estelle’s Chicken Soup. The executive chef shares the brasserie-style recipes, with special attention paid to lunch.

Recipe to try: Belgian fries

Good for: Barneys — and Freds — devotees

Out: April 24

Price: $40

‘Great Tastes’ Tagline: Cooking (and Eating) from Morning to Midnight

By: Danielle Kosann and Laura Kosann

You know them from: The New Potato

The deal: The sisters behind the lifestyle website share stories and recipes in this Christina Tosi-approved cookbook (she did the foreword).

Recipe to try: Lime-blueberry pancakes

Good for: Home cooks who like their dishes with a side of gossip

Out: April 10

Price: $25

‘Boqueria’ Tagline: A Cookbook, from Barcelona to New York

By: Marc Vidal and Yann de Rochefort (with Zach Bezunartea)

You know them from: Boqueria

The deal: The team behind the Spanish tapas bar and restaurant — which now has four locations in NYC and a Washington, D.C., outpost — provides an inside look into its kitchen, menu and inspirations.

Recipe to try: Bacon-wrapped dates

Good for: Winter-weary New Yorkers who want to pretend to be in Barcelona

Out: May 1

Price: $35

‘Aska’ By: Fredrik Berselius

You know him from: Aska

The deal: A seat at the chef and owner’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant will cost you at least $195, but you can get insight into his Nordic tasting menu for less than that with his debut cookbook, which delves into the Williamsburg spot, as well as his native Sweden and upstate land.

Recipe to try: Peas and razor clams

Good for: Ambitious home cooks with a taste for Nordic ingredients

Out: May 29

Price: $59.95