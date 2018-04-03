LATEST PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
Eat and Drink

NYC cookbooks: Get recipes from Aska, Boqueria, Freds at Barneys and more

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com
Print

Get cooking this spring with these new offerings from NYC chefs, restaurants and more.

‘Saladish’

"Saladish" by Ilene Rosen. Published by Artisan. for
Photo Credit: Artisan

Tagline: A Crunchier, Grainier, Herbier, Heartier, Tastier Way with Vegetables
By: Ilene Rosen (with Donna Gelb)
You know her from: Prospect Heights restaurant and market R&D Foods, City Bakery
The deal: City Bakery’s former “savory chef” shares 100 recipes for salads that have starring roles on your table. 
Recipe to try: Red potatoes with chorizo and roasted grapes
Good for: Those in a sad desk salad rut
Out: Now
Price: $24.95 

‘The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook’

"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook." by
Photo Credit: Grand Central Life & Style

By: Mark Strausman (with Susan Littlefield)
You know him from: Freds at Barneys New York, Campagna
The deal: Since opening in 1996, the department store restaurant has expanded beyond Madison Avenue to Chelsea, Beverly Hills and Chicago, as well as developed signature dishes like the Madison Avenue Salad and Estelle’s Chicken Soup. The executive chef shares the brasserie-style recipes, with special attention paid to lunch.
Recipe to try: Belgian fries
Good for: Barneys — and Freds — devotees
Out: April 24
Price: $40

‘Great Tastes’

"Great Tastes" by Danielle and Laura Kosann. Published
Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter

Tagline: Cooking (and Eating) from Morning to Midnight
By: Danielle Kosann and Laura Kosann
You know them from: The New Potato
The deal: The sisters behind the lifestyle website share stories and recipes in this Christina Tosi-approved cookbook (she did the foreword). 
Recipe to try: Lime-blueberry pancakes
Good for: Home cooks who like their dishes with a side of gossip
Out: April 10
Price: $25

‘Boqueria’

"Boqueria." Published by Absolute Press. for amnewyork roundup
Photo Credit: Absolute Press

Tagline: A Cookbook, from Barcelona to New York
By: Marc Vidal and Yann de Rochefort (with Zach Bezunartea)
You know them from: Boqueria
The deal: The team behind the Spanish tapas bar and restaurant — which now has four locations in NYC and a Washington, D.C., outpost — provides an inside look into its kitchen, menu and inspirations.
Recipe to try: Bacon-wrapped dates
Good for: Winter-weary New Yorkers who want to pretend to be in Barcelona
Out: May 1
Price: $35

‘Aska’

"Aska." Published by Phaidon. for amnewyork eat &
Photo Credit: Phaidon

By: Fredrik Berselius
You know him from: Aska
The deal: A seat at the chef and owner’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant will cost you at least $195, but you can get insight into his Nordic tasting menu for less than that with his debut cookbook, which delves into the Williamsburg spot, as well as his native Sweden and upstate land.
Recipe to try: Peas and razor clams
Good for: Ambitious home cooks with a taste for Nordic ingredients
Out: May 29
Price: $59.95

'Superiority Burger Cookbook'

"Superiority Burger Cookbook" by Brooks Headley. Published by
Photo Credit: W. W. Norton & Company

Tagline: The Vegetarian Hamburger Is Now Delicious
By: Brooks Headley
You know him from: Superiority Burger, Del Posto
The deal: The East Village spot has helped usher in a new vegetarian wave; now you can make some 90 recipes, from sandwiches to sweets, by the influential chef and owner.
Recipe to try: Superiority Burger (naturally)
Good for: Devout vegetarians and meat-eaters looking to eat less meat
Out: June 5
Price: $29.95

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com

Eat and Drink photos & videos

Rooftop bars to check out in New York Enjoy the views at these rooftop bars
Himalayan Horizon's Nepalese empanadas are among the new A look at Smorgasburg's new vendors
Easter brunches in the city include a high-end Eating out on Easter? Where to go for brunch specials
New Citi Field food vendors in 2018 include What to eat at Citi Field this season
Mile End's Passover seder menu will feature its Restaurants hosting Passover seders, so you don't have to
Urbanspace at 570 Lex opens to the public Inside Manhattan's newest food hall