The highly Instagrammable and sugar-saturated Dessert Goals is back in March with not just sweets, but puppies, too.

A limited number of early-bird tickets for the massively popular festival go on sale at noon Thursday, for $12 on the festival's website.

Launched as a two-day event by friends Liang Shi and Miraya Berke in 2016, this is the second year to feature a theme — "Dessert Goals Party Animal Edition" — and attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately.

Tickets sold out in less than five minutes last year, so you'll want to buy yours during your lunch break. If you miss this round, you'll get a second chance to buy a general admission ticket ($17) on Feb. 12.

If you go: The festival is at Sound River Studios in Long Island City on March 23 and 24. Early bird tickets ($12) go on sale at noon on Thursday. General admission tickets will go on sale on Feb. 12 for $17. Tickets include coffee from Bodum, Boxed Water, candy, salty snacks and photo opps.

(Reminder: Tickets grant access, but extra cash is needed to purchase the goods inside.)

A general admission ticket grants you one and a half hours access and the $35 "extra sugar rush" ticket gets you two hours in the festival and sends you home with a sweets-filled tote bag.

Here's what's new this year:

1. There's a new "Dessert Goals at Night" party.

For the first time, Dessert Goals is kicking the festival off with a boozy party the Friday before the festivities begin. We mean, desserts and booze . . . and boozy desserts. Of course, you must be 21 and older to attend. Tickets ($55) for the party will go on sale in February.

2. Animals will be everywhere, including doggos.

The organizers are promising very colorful animal flair, and animal-themed desserts and décor and want you to come dressed as a "party animal" or in dessert-themed outfits.

They're saving the best for last, too. The last time slot on Sunday will be hosted by the floofiest canine Instagram celebs @puppynamedcharlie and Sawyer.

3. You may see more interactive themes

Co-founder Miraya Berke is taking the reins as CEO as her partner Liang Shi moves on. She hopes to expand the festival to more cities, too, according to the Dessert Goals team.

4. New vendors: Baked, Stax and Matcha n' More

Baked, which has locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, specializes in pies, cookies and other classic American baked goods, but for Dessert Goals, it'll show off its party animal cheesecake bars on a stick and its vanilla sprinkle cake. Yum.

Stax, a Lower East Side, women-owned ice cream purveyor, is bringing its Cremellas. Get ready: Cremellas are doughnut ice cream sandwiches. Need we say more?

Matcha n' More, an all Matcha, all the time cafe in Little Italy, is known for its gold matcha soft serve. That's a beautiful swirl of matcha-flavored ice cream with a sheet of shiny but edible 24K gold.

Other vendors include In Color, Rebecca’s Cake Pops, Eight Turn Crepes, Posh Pretzels, Stache of Goods, Bonchou Eclairerie, Spoonable Spirits and Moon Man.

Check out dessertgoals.com for more information.