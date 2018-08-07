Eat and Drink Family-friendly restaurant picks from the founder of Nibble+squeak Here are four faves for dining with your “pipsqueak.” Bubby's in the Meatpacking District also features an Ample Hills. Photo Credit: Julienne Schaer By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com Updated August 7, 2018 4:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Melissa Elders has devoted her life’s work to dining with kids. As the founder of the Brooklyn-based Nibble+squeak, she hosts events for “pipsqueaks” and their caretakers at restaurants across the country. She also offers recommendations on family-friendly eateries with her site, SqueakCity. Elders, who has a 3-year-old daughter, shares four favorites for kids’ menus in NYC: BLUE SMOKE 116 E. 27th St., 255 Vesey St. Why go: This Southern restaurant is the most kid-friendly place in legendary restaurateur Danny Meyer’s empire. Kids under 10 get a main, side, dessert and drink for $14. What to order: Go directly to the BBQ section on the menu. Pick your poison. Then save a little room to share the skillet mac & cheese as a side dish. ROSEMARY’S 18 Greenwich Ave. Why go: Carlos Suarez owns several superb restaurants nearby, but his trattoria, Rosemary’s, is the most accommodating for tykes. When the weather is nice, ask for a table outside; there’s ample room to park your stroller. But even when it’s chilly, the large, sun-drenched space is easy to navigate with little ones. What to order: A separate children’s menu might even be tempting for the adults: There’s house-made bread with mozzarella ($6) and delightful Italian cookies ($4). LANDMARC 10 Columbus Circle, 3rd fl. Why go: It’s unusual when a real restaurant goes to so much trouble to make sure that people know they are family-friendly, but Landmarc is the exception to the rule — the strollers are literally lined up outside of its Time Warner location regularly. You’ll be in good hands here, with coloring kits, kids’ menus, changing facilities, etc. What to order: They do a good burger ($14), and basics like roasted chicken ($14) always hit the spot. BUBBY’S 120 Hudson St., 73 Gansevoort St. Why go: Because your family can never agree on one cuisine and needs options. At these comfort food eateries, there’s a ton of great salads, burgers and chicken dishes. TriBeCa gets points for a slightly calmer atmosphere, more celebrity sightings and mac and cheese at dinner. The one on the west side has an Ample Hills ice cream parlor! What to order: The sandwiches are stellar and their pie is legendary. By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.