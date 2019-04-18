Hello Kitty food truck heads back to NYC

Everyone’s favorite Japanese cartoon is heading back to New York City.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck, which is currently road tripping from coast-to-coast, will be parked at the main hall entrance of The Shops at SkyView Center in Flushing, Queens, on April 27. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the all-pink food and gift truck will sell limited edition collectibles, including sequin bow headbands and mini-cakes, as well as more popular items, including thermal bottles in the shape of bows and keychains.

Hello Kitty-themed snacks will also be available, including macarons, cookies, pocket pies, popcorn and giant cookies.

The café truck has made an annual trip to New York City since it made its debut at Hello Kitty Con in Los Angeles. Since then, the truck has traveled to more than 80 cities. Following its stop in New York City, the truck will head to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, and beyond.