It’s time for mulled wine!

And how to make an $8 bottle of red taste really autumnal and fancy.

If you ditched iced coffee for a cup of hot, steamy coffee this morning, you know what season it is.

Hot cocktail season!

The first day of fall is Wednesday, Sept 23, and we’re ready to head in full-force with frothy pumpkin spice lattes and of course warm wine.

Head to your local bodega or liquor store, grab a cheap bottle of red — and yes, it will probably be cheaper than a Grande PSL — and get ready for autumnal indulgence.

At $7.99, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi’s Harvest Spiced Red Blend debuts in New York City on Oct. 1. Look for deep berry flavors accented with cinnamon, vanilla and clove, may make this bottle your go-to cheap drink for the season, but before you screw the top off and chug, mull over heating it up first.

Try out this recipe, clink some mugs and celebrate all that is warm and fall-like!

Woodbridge Harvest Spiced Mulled Wine

Serves 2 to 4 (or 1, no judgment)

Ingredients:

1 bottle Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Harvest Spiced Red Blend (or similar)

1 orange

1 lemon

2 3-inch cinnamon sticks

5 to 6 whole cloves (optional)

Directions:

Remove the zest from the orange and the lemon in thin strips. Set the strips of zest aside. Halve and juice the lemon and orange and pour the juice into a stainless-steel saucepan.

Add wine, cinnamon sticks and optional cloves.

Stir to combine.

Heat the mixture over moderate heat until the comes to a gentle simmer for 15 minutes or until the spice flavors are at desired levels.

Serve the mulled wine immediately in heatproof mugs, garnished with the remaining strips of citrus zest. Alternatively, transfer it to a preheated slow cooker or thermal carafe for later enjoyment, if you can resist slurping it all up immediately.