New York City is finally getting another serving of the McDonald’s of the Philippines.

Jollibee, Asia’s largest fast-food chain, is opening its long-anticipated second NYC location on Oct. 27 near the Port Authority, the company announced Monday. The chain first announced the Manhattan spot in 2016.

The midtown eatery, located at 609 Eighth Ave. between West 39th and West 40th streets, will serve the chain’s famous Chickenjoy — a fried chicken and rice dish made with a secret marinade.

Other unique Jollibee specialties include the Jolly Spaghetti, topped with slices of ham and a hot dog, and the Fiesta Noodles, with garlic sauce, shrimp and hard-boiled eggs. For dessert, options include the halo-halo, a popular Filipino shaved ice treat, and peach mango pie.

On opening day, the first 40 customers in line will win free Chickenjoy for a year. There will also be giveaways and collectible figurines available.

Jollibee first opened in New York City in 2009 in Woodside, Queens. The Manhattan store will be the Filipino chain’s 37th location in the United States. There are more than 1,200 Jollibee restaurants globally.