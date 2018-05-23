Our/Vodka has opened micro-distilleries in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Detroit and Los Angeles, each producing its own city-specific spirit. Now, it’s New York’s turn.

On Friday, Our/New York opens in Chelsea at 151 W. 26th St., with a tasting room, bar and shop.

Following the opening of the first Our/Vodka distillery in Berlin in 2013, New York was planned to be the second. But city real estate, zoning, permitting and licensing being what it is, it’s now the sixth.

“It turned out to be so complicated,” Our/Vodka founder Åsa Caap says. “Of course, there’s a lot of safety measures that go into a product like this in Manhattan. Luckily we had no idea. I don’t think we would have tried [laughs].”

But not opening in New York wasn’t an option.

“It’s the capital of the world,” says Caap, who is based in Stockholm. “It was our dream from the beginning.”

Though it is the sixth brand, Our/New York does have the distinction as the first legal distillery to open in Manhattan since Prohibition.

The distillery started producing its vodka last week, with the production process taking about a day and a half. The first run made enough for more than 2,100 bottles.

“We really took our time to make sure everything was done right,” says Our/New York partner Dave Ortiz. “It’s really important that our first batch is absolutely correct because it’s such a big deal.”

All the Our/Vodka spirits use the same wheat-based distillate from Sweden (“That is the secret sauce,” Ortiz says). But otherwise the ingredients are localized, from the wheat or corn base to the water.

Our/NewYork is made from a corn-based ethanol and, of course, New York City tap water, which is 60 percent of the product.

“We all say our water is the best,” says Ortiz, an East New York native who now lives in the East Village. “We do make the best pizza and the best bagels.”

The resulting New York-made vodka has a slight floral note, is 80 proof and costs $22.99 a bottle.

“The taste profile of all our vodka is that it’s just smooth and clean vodka,” Caap says.

Of the Our/Vodka family — which is owned by Pernod Ricard — only the New York vodka will be available at the distillery’s bar. It’ll be used in cocktails, including several martinis, on a menu from bar manager Rustun Nichols, a veteran of the Wythe Hotel.

Spirits by other local craft distilleries will be stocked behind the bar, including Kings County Distillery, Greenhook Ginsmiths and Van Brunt Stillhouse.

“It’s not just a run-of-the-mill bar where you can get a Maker’s Mark or whatever,” Ortiz says. “When you come here, you’re going to get something special.”

For snacks, Ortiz brought on friend Medwin Pang, of Flatbush restaurant Hunger Pang, to create a menu that reflects the “basic New York City food group”: pulled beef sliders, for burgers; flatbreads, for pizza; and hot dogs in a blanket.

“We cover all the New York items,” Ortiz says.

In addition to visiting the bar or shop, guests can schedule tours of the distillery. Ortiz, an artist, also eventually plans to showcase local artist work and hold events, including an upcoming cookbook release party for Superiority Burger’s Brooks Headley.

“It’s all about us being local,” Ortiz says. “This place is a platform for people to do things like that.”