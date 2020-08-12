Mayor and local leaders head out for some scoops at Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY TEQUILA MINSKY

Local Chinatown business leaders and activists greeted a slew of city commissioners who accompanied Mayor de Blasio on a visit to Chinatown, which started at the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory.

Eating dessert first, many of the commissioners emerged from the iconic Chinatown destination with ice cream cups or cones— flavors chosen from the shop’s exciting and unusual selections.

The Mayor emerged with a two-scoop cone— purple taro and black sesame.

After posing with local leaders and activists, a late lunch was the next stop. Keeping up with the Mayor’s lively gait ( his long legs move very fast), press and commissioners went on to one of the many Chinese restaurants now serving al fresco, in the open air. These are all a part of the outdoor dining initiative to help New York City restaurants bring business safely back.

The Mayor and three commissioners ordered their meal from Wo Hop on Mott Street. Receiving their order, they deftly displayed their chopstick mastery.