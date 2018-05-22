On Memorial Day weekend, most of your neighbors will be barbecuing (if they haven’t made plans to skip town).

And that means the city’s bars and restaurants will be roomier than usual: You won’t have to wait hours in line for brunch, or shadow a bartender until he finally takes your order.

Take advantage of the relatively tranquil holiday weekend with these deals and specials:

Bottomless brunch at Boqueria

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend the Spanish way. Tapas chain Boqueria is serving everyone’s favorite weekend meal on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at all four locations in Manhattan and at the Gotham Market at the Ashland in Fort Greene. You’ll want to go with a crew that likes sharing their food and a big appetite: for $39 per person, your whole table can dig into a two-hour feast that comes with a choice of four tapas, two brunch dishes or paella, one kind of churro and unlimited mimosas and sangria. Scope out the menu here. (Multiple locations, boquerianyc.com)

An all-day happy “hour” at DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar and HandCraft Kitchen and Cocktails

It’s not really happy “hour” when the discounts on beer and wine last all day long, but who are we to be sticklers about semantics when there’s booze involved?

DiWine, the Astoria wine bar, will offer $5 beers and $8 cocktails and glasses of wine (a $2 discount all around) from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday. Take your S.O. here for a romantic afternoon without the weight of Monday hanging over you. (41-15 31st Ave., Queens, diwineonline.com)

Over in Murray Hill, HandCraft is playing even more fast and loose with the word “hour”: $7 glasses of beer, wine, prosecco and well drinks will be served for a total of 24 hours across two days. Stop by the gastropub on Saturday or Sunday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. for reduced-price drinks. (367 Third Ave., handcraftnyc.com).

Latin brunch at Coppelia

You could slather some Bull’s Eye on some meat and plop it on the grill this weekend — or you could let the kitchen at this Latin diner in Chelsea do the barbecuing for you. For his Memorial Day weekend brunch, chef Julian Medina has crafted a menu featuring dishes like a hamburger mexicana (topped with grilled pineapple, cheddar and pickled jalapeño) and ensalada de sandia (watermelon salad with queso fresco, pepitas, tajin and lemon vinaigrette). Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tecates will be priced at $4 the whole time. (207 W. 14th St., ilovecoppelia.com)

A barbecue at The Pennsy

If you work near Penn Station, don’t bother bringing lunch on Friday. The Pennsy food hall is kicking off the Memorial Day weekend early, firing up the grills at 11 a.m. Stop by for rib eye steaks and steak sandwiches on French baguettes from Pat LaFrieda, frozen treats from the Ribalta gelato cart and $6 organic frozen margaritas from Taco Dumbo. Friday’s sunny forecast means you can enjoy your lunch in the large outdoor patio. (2 Pennsylvania Plaza, thepennsy.nyc)

Funnel waffle cake towers and other food and drink specials at Atwood Sports Bar

The bar’s “Memorial Tower,” a $15 stack of funnel cake waffles cemented together with marshmallow fluff and whipped cream and plated with rainbow sprinkles, is so tall it has to be reinforced with a stick. If that strikes you as a bit too indulgent, you might opt for the Fruity Pebble pancakes, drenched in syrup and powdered sugar. Add some patriotism to your meal with the Firecracker and Let Freedom Ring, $7 pina coladas sporting some bright stars and stripes colors. (986 2nd Ave., atwoodny.com)

Hot dog and slushy special at The Springs

Party through the weekend at Greenpoint’s new Palm Springs-inspired, cocktail lounge and patio. The festivities kick off on Sunday with a DJ and extend through Monday evening. Fuel up before the hula hoop contest with a $15 slushy-and-hot dog combo. The Bottle Rocket Pop Slushy is a blend of lemon gin fix, blue curacao and house-made raspberry cordial. The “hawt dog” bar will serve three kinds, all on toasted Martins’ potato buns: a Chicago dog, with peppers, tomatoes, onions and poppy seeds; a mac ’n’ cheese dog topped with a thickened three-cheese sauce; and an elote corn dog sprinkled with corn kernels and served with spicy mayo. (224 Franklin St., thespringsbklyn.com)