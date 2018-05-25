National Doughnut Day is around the corner and so are the freebies.

We’ve rounded up holiday deals, specials and events around the city, and we'll continue to add more as they pop up.

(Fun fact: The June 1 holiday isn’t just a commercial scheme; it actually honors the World War I volunteers, or “doughnut lassies,” who fried up the hole-y pastries for American troops on the frontlines in France.)

The burrata brioche doughnut at Davio's Northern Steakhouse

The purveyor of the $100 meatball special hasn't stopped there; Davio's in midtown is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a sweet, savory and splurge-y variation that will cost you $23. The burrata brioche doughnut comes with a warm center of burrata mozzarella. It's topped with a drizzle of truffle honey and a handful of roasted grapes and pine nuts, and it's definitely a meal in and of itself. (We'll leave it up to you whether you want to wash it down with a mug of coffee or a glass of wine.) The doughnut is available June 1 through 3 at 447 Lexington Ave.

Free doughnuts (with the purchase of a drink) at Dunkin' Donuts

Hit up one of the chain's scores of locations around the city when you need a caffeine pick-me-up on National Doughnut Day, and you'll get a free doughnut with your beverage purchase. You get your choice of classic flavors like the Boston Kreme, the plain glazed and strawberry frosted with sprinkles.

Free mini funfetti doughnuts (with a purchase) at Underwest Donuts

On June 1, a normal-sized doughnut comes with a miniature sidekick at Underwest Donuts' two locations. The first 100 customers to make a purchase at either shop will be rewarded with a mini funfetti doughnut, a brown butter doughnut with sprinkles inside, a chocolate glaze and more sprinkles (one crazy assortment of all colors and sizes) on top. The original Underwest Donuts is located at 638 W. 47th St., the spinoff at Penn Station.