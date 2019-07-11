New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Redeye Grill

More than a year after a fire shut down midtown’s Redeye Grill, the restaurant is open again and ready to serve. Across from Carnegie Hall, the brasserie offers an eclectic menu for lunch, dinner and brunch with options like sushi platters, artichoke lasagna, steaks and more. Restaurateur Shelly Fireman, the original owner, brought the grill back to life with new artwork, design elements and a new bistro concept within the grill called 888 Café & Bar at Redeye Grill. (Redeye Grill is open for lunch Mon.-Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for dinner Tues.-Sat. from 4 to 11:30 p.m. and Sun.-Mon. from 4 to 10:30 p.m., and brunch Sat.-Sun. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 890 Seventh Ave., midtown, redeyegrill.com)

Pepper Lunch

Who doesn’t love a good DIY project? Pepper Lunch just opened its second NYC location, where guests can cook their food just the way they like it. Led by founder and chef Kunio Ichinose, the restaurant offers a Japanese menu of pepper rice varieties, steak combinations and matcha cake. Main course items are served on personal teppan iron platters that stay hot for more than 20 minutes so guests don’t have to worry about their favorite food getting cold. (Now open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 154 Seventh Ave., Chelsea, pepperlunch-usa.com)

Hutong

The flavors of northern China have made their way to NYC with the first U.S. project from Hong Kong-based company Aqua Restaurant Group. Hutong is inspired by China’s Shandong province with fresh produce and seafood, incorporating some of the bolder spices from the Sichuan province. Dishes include the red lantern with red Sichuan dried chilies and soft shell crab, the halibut red star noodles with spicy broth, roasted Peking duck carved at the table and more. (Now open Sun.-Wed. from 5 to 11 p.m. and Thurs.-Sat. from 5 p.m. to midnight and starting July 15, lunch will be Mon.-Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 731 Lexington Ave., midtown, hutong-nyc.com)

Clinton Hall's Gigawatt Garden

Clinton Hall has several fun bars in New York City, serving up everything from giant waffle stacks to giant games. The newest venture, Gigawatt Garden, is no different. The outdoor beer garden will offer plenty of games like wall ring toss, giant Jenga, Connect Four and Bimini. Courtesy of executive chef Darryl Harmon, it will also offer craft burgers and sweets for the table. (The garden is now open through the fall on Thurs.-Fri. from 4 to 10 p.m., Sat. from 2 to 10 p.m., and Sun. from 2 to 8 p.m.; indoor hours differ; 230 E. 51st St., midtown, clintonhallny.com)

Aburiya Kinnosuke

After being taken over by Japanese company Create Restaurants NY earlier this year when the former owner retired, Aburiya Kinnosuke has reopened under executive chefs Kazuki Uchida and Kazuya Saito. The chefs’ menu highlights eight different forms of wagyu beef, including carpaccio, meat cooked on skewers and steak. The menu also focuses on “flame seared” cooking with Japanese-sourced fish and dishes that are cooked by guests with small teppan grills at the table. (The restaurant is open for lunch Mon.-Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner Mon.-Sat. from 5:30 to 10:45 p.m. and Sun. and holidays from 5:30 to 10:15. p.m.; 213 E. 45th St., midtown, aburiyakinnosuke.com)