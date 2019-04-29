You don't have to wait for Oktoberfest to enjoy a cold, bold brew outdoors. From spaces that offer intimate environments to those that are filled with plenty of games and activities, these outdoor beer gardens are the ultimate spots to hang out this summer.

Zum Schneider

Sylvester Schneider opened up this beer garden because he was homesick for his native Germany. Zum Schneider is the perfect representation of what Sylvester was missing. Everything from the authentic German food to the 100-year-old beer hall chairs from Munich make this one of the best German beer gardens in NYC. The restaurant is cash only, and it has a diverse selection of brews and wine, including Schneider Weisse, Andechs Vollbier, Traunsteiner Pilsner, Grüner Veltliner and Bembel Apfelwein.

What to plan for: Zum Schneider’s 19th annual Mai-Fest celebrates the beginning of May. Festivities start at 5 p.m. May 1 and include oompah band Moesl Franzi and the JaJaJa’s, DJ Volka Racho, a pig roast, and Maibock beers on tap.

Bierstrasse

Located only a few steps from the Hudson River is one of Harlem’s favorite spots for German food and drinks. The outdoor patio is often filled with live music during the summer and when it’s not, you can count on having sports games on the numerous televisions. There are plenty of German-inspired dishes to try, such as bier cheese mac and cheese, German meatballs, sausages, and braised pork knuckle, as well as a long list of German beers.

What to plan for: The West Harlem Jazz Festival will take place on May 11 at the Bierstrasse. The free event starts at 2 p.m. and includes music by Eric Alexander and Grant Stewart, Ed Cherry, Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Bruce Harris and Sam Taylor.

Loreley Beer and Garden

The outdoor seating is small compared to the flood of people that will likely head to Loreley this summer, but it is mighty. The area is surrounded by greenery and filled with traditional communal tables that are perfect for sharing Cheddar jalapeño pretzel balls, beer and bacon cheese dip, schnitzel fingers or a sausage platter. The beer garden also has equal parts German beer, wine and cocktails so there will be something everyone will love at your table.

What to plan for: The Halfway to Oktoberfest Party will likely be one of the venue’s hottest events of the summer. On May 11 and 18, Loreley will have a ceremonial keg tapping of Hofbrau MaiBock, free pig roast, $15 liter steins, spring cocktails, brunch, $2 off select drafts all day and free admission to the festivities.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

Bohemian Hall may be the oldest beer garden in New York City, but its brews always taste fresh. Since 1910, this Astoria restaurant has been serving up the foods and drinks of the owners’ Czech and Slovak ancestors, including pilsner beef goulash, fried muenster smazak, pierogies and more. Their draft beers rotate throughout the year, and Schofferhoffer, Weihenstephaner, Warsteiner and Hoegaarden have been among the list.

What to plan for: The 40th annual Czechoslovak Festival will take place May 25 to 26. Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden will have live entertainment, authentic Czech and Slovak cuisines, raffles and more.

Tavern 29

Tavern 29 has three floors, but is most recognized for its American beer garden. They have 34 draft lines that constantly change selections so there is always something new to try. Every weekend, the rustic rooftop turns into a foodie paradise with bottomless brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What to plan for: Just about any time is a great time to go. Tavern 29 has happy hour Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with $5 beer, $6 wine and $7 cocktails.