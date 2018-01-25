This Super Bowl, treat yourself — and your friends.

“Treat Yourself!” by Jessica Siskin, the New Yorker behind the popular Instagram account @mister_krisp, features nearly 100 recipes for no-bake crispy rice treats.

There’s everything from emojis to the Empire State Building to — perfect for the big game — a football stadium.

“Forget showing up with a bucket of chicken on football Sunday,” Siskin writes. “Instead, show your team spirit with this super-size stadium treat filled with sprinkle spectators.”

This creation calls for three batches of the treat recipe. And heads up: It is among the more advanced in the book, so pros wanted.

Football stadium Makes 1 stadium, 13 x 9 x 7 inches Treat recipes(see recipe below) 1 batch, green food coloring

2 batches, blue food coloring Special ingredients Red, white and blue sprinkle mix

Decorating icing in red and in white

Sparkle gel in light blue Equipment Football Stadium template (visit workman.com/misterkrisp for free download and print on standard 81⁄2 x 11-in. paper with scaling turned off, at 100 percent)

Parchment paper

Cooking spray

Cake board (or other serving surface)

Star icing tip

Round icing tip

Aluminum foil

Small icing tube 1. Place the template on a sturdy work surface and cover with parchment paper. Mix the green batch recipe and pour onto the parchment-covered template. Generously coat your hands with cooking spray. Use both hands to mold the mixture, smoothing the edges until the mixture begins to firm up. 2. Mix the first blue batch recipe and, one large handful at a time, press the blue mixture into a wide cylinder shape around the perimeter of the green mixture to form the stadium walls. 3. Continue building the shape upward until you’ve used all of the blue mixture. Press until firm and place the treat in the freezer for 10 to 20 minutes. 4. Mix the second blue batch recipe. Remove the treat from the freezer and place it on the serving surface. Then, one handful at a time, continue to build the stadium walls, making sure to leave a green rectangle shape in the center. 5. Using red icing with a star tip, outline the border of the treat where it meets the surface. 6. Using red icing with a round tip, add the rim details. 7. Using white icing with a round tip, outline the rim. 8. Fold a piece of aluminum foil into a rectangle with raised edges to form a tray. 9. Place the foil tray inside the stadium, covering the football field. 10. Using light blue sparkle gel, draw squiggles on the inside walls of the stadium and use your fingers to blend the gel across the surface. 11. Use your fingers to adhere sprinkles to the gel on the inside walls of the stadium. 12. Carefully remove the foil and discard. Fill a small icing tube with white icing and draw the details of the football field.