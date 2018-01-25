This Super Bowl, treat yourself — and your friends.
“Treat Yourself!” by Jessica Siskin, the New Yorker behind the popular Instagram account @mister_krisp, features nearly 100 recipes for no-bake crispy rice treats.
There’s everything from emojis to the Empire State Building to — perfect for the big game — a football stadium.
“Forget showing up with a bucket of chicken on football Sunday,” Siskin writes. “Instead, show your team spirit with this super-size stadium treat filled with sprinkle spectators.”
This creation calls for three batches of the treat recipe. And heads up: It is among the more advanced in the book, so pros wanted.
