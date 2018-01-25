This Super Bowl, treat yourself — and your friends.

“Treat Yourself!” by Jessica Siskin, the New Yorker behind the popular Instagram account @mister_krisp, features nearly 100 recipes for no-bake crispy rice treats.

There’s everything from emojis to the Empire State Building to — perfect for the big game — a football stadium.

“Forget showing up with a bucket of chicken on football Sunday,” Siskin writes. “Instead, show your team spirit with this super-size stadium treat filled with sprinkle spectators.”

This creation calls for three batches of the treat recipe. And heads up: It is among the more advanced in the book, so pros wanted.

Football stadium

Makes 1 stadium, 13 x 9 x 7 inches

Treat recipes(see recipe below)

  • 1 batch, green food coloring
  • 2 batches, blue food coloring

Special ingredients

  • Red, white and blue sprinkle mix
  • Decorating icing in red and in white
  • Sparkle gel in light blue

Equipment

  • Football Stadium template (visit workman.com/misterkrisp for free download and print on standard 81⁄2 x 11-in. paper with scaling turned off, at 100 percent)
  • Parchment paper
  • Cooking spray
  • Cake board (or other serving surface)
  • Star icing tip
  • Round icing tip
  • Aluminum foil
  • Small icing tube

1. Place the template on a sturdy work surface and cover with parchment paper. Mix the green batch recipe and pour onto the parchment-covered template. Generously coat your hands with cooking spray. Use both hands to mold the mixture, smoothing the edges until the mixture begins to firm up.

2. Mix the first blue batch recipe and, one large handful at a time, press the blue mixture into a wide cylinder shape around the perimeter of the green mixture to form the stadium walls.

3. Continue building the shape upward until you’ve used all of the blue mixture. Press until firm and place the treat in the freezer for 10 to 20 minutes.

4. Mix the second blue batch recipe. Remove the treat from the freezer and place it on the serving surface. Then, one handful at a time, continue to build the stadium walls, making sure to leave a green rectangle shape in the center.

5. Using red icing with a star tip, outline the border of the treat where it meets the surface.

6. Using red icing with a round tip, add the rim details.

7. Using white icing with a round tip, outline the rim.

8. Fold a piece of aluminum foil into a rectangle with raised edges to form a tray.

9. Place the foil tray inside the stadium, covering the football field.

10. Using light blue sparkle gel, draw squiggles on the inside walls of the stadium and use your fingers to blend the gel across the surface.

11. Use your fingers to adhere sprinkles to the gel on the inside walls of the stadium.

12. Carefully remove the foil and discard. Fill a small icing tube with white icing and draw the details of the football field.

Treat recipe

Makes 1 batch

  • 4 tbsp. salted butter
  • 8 cups crispy rice cereal (like Kellogg’s Rice Krispies)
  • 10 drops food coloring (like AmeriColor Soft Gel Paste or McCormick Food Color)
  • 6 cups mini marshmallows (like Kraft Jet-Puffed)

1. In a large stockpot (12-quart nonstick recommended), melt the butter over low heat until it’s 80 percent melted, about 1 minute 20 seconds. Note: If the butter begins to sizzle, lower the heat. It should melt very slowly.

2. Add the mini marshmallows and stir gently, coating them with melted butter, about 30 seconds.

3. When the marshmallows are about 80 percent melted (when you can still see the individual marshmallow shapes but they are beginning to run together), add the food coloring. Stir for another 15 seconds and then turn off the heat.

4. Stir gently until the color is well distributed but the marshmallows are still only about 80 percent melted, about 35 seconds (you should still be able to identify individual pieces within the melted ones). Note: If the marshmallows melt too much, the mixture will be too hot to handle — wait 1-2 minutes and then mold quickly!

5. Add the cereal and mix well, until the marshmallows and cereal are fully combined, about 40 seconds. Do not overmix!

6. Once the mixture is combined, coat the palms of your hands with cooking spray before handling it. Pour the mixture onto your work surface and begin molding it with your hands. Spray your hands again throughout the process, as needed.

Excerpted from “Treat Yourself!” by Jessica Siskin (Workman Publishing). Copyright © 2017. Photographs by Evi Abeler.