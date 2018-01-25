This Valentine's Day, remember: as much as the apple of your eye may appreciate roses, your sweet will appreciate food that much more.

And we're not talking about fruit — truffles and other desserts are hallmarks of the romantic holiday, and there's no shortage of businesses in the city selling sweet specialty items in anticipation of Feb. 14.

Leave the chocolate sampler on the grocery store shelf, and browse some more creative options from the shops, bakeries and chocolatiers below.