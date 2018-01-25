This Valentine's Day, remember: as much as the apple of your eye may appreciate roses, your sweet will appreciate food that much more.

And we're not talking about fruit — truffles and other desserts are hallmarks of the romantic holiday, and there's no shortage of businesses in the city selling sweet specialty items in anticipation of Feb. 14.

Leave the chocolate sampler on the grocery store shelf, and browse some more creative options from the shops, bakeries and chocolatiers below.

Maison Kayser

Pick up one of founder Eric Kayser's signature "Mon Amours," a red-glazed pastry filled with raspberry mousse, for your sweetheart from Feb. 9 through Valentine's Day. The French bakery is selling an individual portion for $6.50 and a large version for $26. (Multiple locations, maison-kayser-usa.com) (Credit: Maison Kayser)

Dean & DeLuca

The high-end grocer and café is stocking a whole variety of V Day-themed gifts, but this box of ballet-shoe pink macarons is particularly enticing. For $48, Dean & DeLuca will ship you a box of 10 confections filled with pink champagne-white chocolate ganache. (deandeluca.com) (Credit: Dean & DeLuca)

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate

Some of the exquisite bonbons dreamed up by pastry chef Marc Aumont include passion fruit caramel and Tahitian vanilla, pistachio rosemary, pear balsamic marmalade and pain d'epices, and bananas foster. (Prices vary; 43 W. 42nd St., 212-201-1985, kreutherchocolate.com) (Credit: Danielle Adams)

Cacao Prieto

Absinthe, orchid, mandarin and bergamot, and vanilla and cassia (a spice made from the aromatic bark of an east Asian evergreen tree) are just some of the bars concocted by this Red Hook chocolatier. ($8 per bar; various retailers, cacaoprieto.com) (Credit: Cacao Prieto)

Neuhaus Chocolate

The Belgian chocolatier is trotting out three limited edition praline flavors, all included in its array of heart-shaped gift boxes. We're most intrigued by the raspberry and milk chocolate, which comes with raspberry compote and an almond and hazelnut praline spiced with an exotic touch of Serbian pink pepper. Boxes range in price from $34 to $172, so you can be as thrifty or as extravagant as you like. (Multiple Manhattan locations, neuhauschocolate.com) (Credit: Neuhaus)

FIKA

The Swedish company has won awards for its quinoa hazelnut, goat cheese, Key lime pie, cinnamon Tabasco, yuzu licorice and salted caramel chocolates -- all of which are included in its 12-piece "Meet the Medals" box. ($25 a box; various locations, fikanyc.com) (Credit: FIKA)

Vosges Haut-Chocolat

The chocolate maker's Exotic Truffle Heart Collection doesn't disappoint: Ingredients like Kalocsa Hungarian paprika, wasabi, Chinese star anise, horseradish and Tuscan olive oil can be found in its chocolates. ($48/box of 16; 132 Spring St., 212-625-2929, vosgeschocolate.com) (Credit: Vosges Haut-Chocolat)

William Greenberg Desserts

Upper East Side institution William Greenberg Desserts is well known for its black-and-white cookies, which will get a Valentine's Day makeover as pink-and-white cookies for the holiday. They'll be $45 per dozen and $1.50 for individual mini cookies. The shop also will offer Valentine's-themed petit fours, Linzer tarts and heart-shaped shortbread cookies. (1100 Madison Ave., Manhattan, wmgreenbergdesserts.com) (Credit: William Greenberg Desserts)

L.A. Burdick

Forget the drugstore Whitman's Sampler boxes and head to L.A. Burdick for a fancier version of the Valentine's Day classic -- inside you'll find about 38 chocolate bonbons, including three heart mendiants and three adorable chocolate mice, for $52. Boxes start shipping out Jan. 29. (156 Prince St., Manhattan, burdickchocolate.com) (Credit: L.A. Burdick )

Padoca Bakery

Head to Padoca for some decadent heart-shaped red velvet brownies, available as of Feb. 1 for $4.25 a piece. (359 E. 68th St., padocabakery.com) (Credit: Padoca Bakery)

Black Tap

Cupcake meets shake this Valentine's Day at Black Tap, with the Red Velvet Cake Shake, made in collaboration with Magnolia Bakery ($19). The red velvet cake batter shake has a vanilla-frosted rim with sprinkle hearts and is topped with a slice of red velvet cake from Magnolia, garnished with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. (529 Broome St., Manhattan, blacktapnyc.com) (Credit: Black Tap)