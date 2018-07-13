With an Instagram handle like Brunch Boys, you know Jeremy Jacobowitz has to be a bit of an expert on everyone’s favorite weekend meal.

It wasn’t actually the Williamsburg resident’s intent to limit his scope to brunch when he launched an account documenting his eating adventures four years ago, he says, but Brunch Boys is definitely brunch-focused. "It’s just like sort of the way I order anyway, no matter when I go to a restaurant, I want eggs and avocado.”

That’s why we turned to the solo-operating Instagram influencer (as you’ve probably surmised already, there is no second “boy”) for recommendations on where to get the best weekday brunches.

“Brunch on a weekday?” you may very well ask. It’s a treat on those rare weeks you have a Monday or Friday all to yourself. “When my friends have off, they’ll text me: ‘I have a day off, where should I brunch?' " says Jacobowitz, 31, whose Instagram posts are viewed by 451,000 followers. "I figure it’s like a special occasion thing — especially when you’re going to drink during a weekday, you have an excuse that it’s brunch, it’s fine.”

Below are his picks for weekday egg-centric meals, one for each day of the week:

Reunion, Williamsburg What he likes about it: This "cute" Israeli cafe on Union Avenue serves some "super authentic" Israeli comfort food. (Plus, we'll add, natural light streams through the large windows, waking you up in the most organic way possible.)What he recommends ordering: In Israel, the "Yemenite pancake" is called "malawach." It's a fried, flaky flatbread typically served at breakfast with sweet or savory toppings. At Reunion, it comes with a soft-boiled egg, tahini, grated tomato and zhoug, a spicy, garlicky sauce. To drink, get the "delicious" iced chai latte, served with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.544 Union Ave., Brooklyn, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, reunionyc.com

Sunday in Brooklyn, Williamsburg What he likes about it: Two blocks away from the new Domino Park, Williamsburg's Sunday In Brooklyn is the definition of a "neighborhood restaurant." "It's open all day," serving all three meals seven days a week, "you can sit outside... and they have the best pancakes in New York City."What he recommends ordering: What propels Sunday in Brooklyn's pancakes ($18) above all others? "They dump this hazelnut-maple praline on top of them, and then put brown butter on top of it, which they torch before giving them to you. They're intense." In between bites of caramelized indulgence, sip the house Bloody Mary ($13), or the "Sunday, Bloody Sunday," which substitutes mezcal for vodka and adds some heat with a touch of sambal hot sauce.348 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, opens 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, sundayinbrooklyn.com

The Smile, NoHo What he likes about it: This subterranean cafe in an 1830s Federal townhouse has a "low-key vibe" that makes it a "very cool, hip place to be." Jacobowitz grabs one of the two tables outside when he can. What he recommends ordering: The house egg sandwich ($10) comes with ham, gruyere cheese and caramelized onions, usually on an English muffin. For $2, upgrade your bread to a Montreal-style, wood-oven-baked bagel from Black Seed. Pair your meal with a cup of cold brew ($3.50). 26 Bond St., Manhattan, opens 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, thesmilenyc.com



Root and Bone, East Village What he likes about it:A tribute to the recipes and traditions of the rural South, Root and Bone is "just decorated nicely. It feels like an old Southern restaurant."What he recommends ordering:The waffle Benedict with poached eggs, country ham and lemon hollandaise sauce ($15), and make sure to add the fried chicken breast ($6), "because their fried chicken is probably the best in New York City." Jacobowitz hasn't personally tried the hard kombucha spritz ($12), but thinks it "sounds very summery and delicious."200 E 3rd St., Manhattan rootnbone.com