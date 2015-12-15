Where to find holiday cocktails in New York City

There’s no better time to drink egg nog, mulled wine or a boozy hot chocolate than right now. And if …

There’s no better time to drink egg nog, mulled wine or a boozy hot chocolate than right now. And if you’re looking for places to indulge in the winter pastime, you’re in luck. Here are three bars that have temporarily transformed to send out holiday cheer, one punny cocktail at a time.

Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack

This tropical-themed Christmas pop-up bar is taking over Boilermaker, with eight specialty cocktails (each $14) created by head bartender Sam Gauthier, including the hot Sexy Santa (brandy, cabernet sauvignon, cinnamon, Angostura bitters and grapefruit essence), Toboggan Nog (Jamaica rum in a house pumpkin spice egg nog) and Sippin’ Santa (bourbon crème de menth, crème de cacao, egg white, wormwood bitters and nutmeg). There is also a selection of five boilermakers, or beer cocktails ($9-$14) with equally festive names, including the Jingle Bell Wipe-Out (Bell’s Christmas Ale and cinnamon shot). Through Dec. 24; 13 First Ave., 212-995-5400, boilermakernyc.com

Miracle on Ninth Street

Another seasonal pop-up inside an established venue — this one inside the Mace Bar — features a dozen festive cocktails by Nico de Soto (each $14), including the Grinch (rye whiskey, Pedro Ximenez, nuoc mam, pine bitters and frankincense smoke), Christmas Tree Gimlet (shochu, pine needle cordial, grapefruit oil) and Christmopolitan (fig leaf-infused vodka, St. Germain, lime juice, spiced cranberry sauce). Tons of tinsel, garlands, Christmas lights and more will also add to the holiday vibe. Through Dec. 24; 649 E. Ninth St.

Baita

La Birreria, Eataly’s rooftop beer restaurant, is temporarily channeling the Italian Alps with this ski-lodge-inspired pop-up, running through March. Warm up by the heaters or let the hot cocktails do the trick, from the Vin Brule ($9), a mulled wine with cloves, cinnamon, star anise and orange peel, to the Gnomo Cioccolato ($12), a Lavazza hot chocolate boozed up with Frangelico and Galliano and topped with whipped cream, to the egg nog-esque Bombardino ($14), with Vecchia Romagna Brandy, Zabov Zabaglione, whipped cream and nutmeg. 200 Fifth Ave., 212-937-8910, eataly.com

Seasonal cocktails

Gimmicks not your thing? Beyond themed bars, these cocktail destinations are putting their spin on seasonal sips.

Sweetwater Social

Among the seasonal offerings at this subterranean lounge are the cranberry-garnished Empire State Sour (Hennessy, Angostura Amaro, spiced cranberry demerara syrup and lemon juice) and the frozen egg nog (bourbon- and spiced whiskey-spiked egg nog mix blended with ice and topped with grated cinnamon and nutmeg). $15 each; 643 Broadway, 212-253-0477, drinksweetwater.com

Atwood Kitchen & Bar Room

The Holiday Survival Tips cocktail will help get you through the month. The spiked hot apple cider features Virgil Kaine Ginger Infused Bourbon, demerara syrup and lemon juice, garnished with an apple wedge and grated cinnamon. $14; 986 Second Ave., 212-371-2233, atwoodny.com

Boulton & Watt

The deluxe hot chocolate Like Mama Made It features 100% cocoa, whole milk, agave and a splash of Flor de Cana topped with homemade espresso whipped cream that’s served in a coffee glass rimmed with chocolate ganache, toasted coconut flakes and Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies. $12; 5 Ave. A, 646-490-6004, boultonandwattnyc.com

Refinery Rooftop

Get a cozy spot near the fireplace at the Refinery Hotel rooftop bar and warm up with the Chef’s Cider, featuring Mount Gay Black Barrel rum, mulled cider and lemon juice. $14; 63 W. 39th St., 646-664-0310, refineryhotelnewyork.com

21 Club

Savor the upscale bar’s signature egg nog, featuring Bardinet Napoleon V.S.O.P. Brandy, Larceny Bourbon and Myers’s Rum and topped with a cinnamon stick, available till the end of the month. $19; 21 W. 52nd St., 212-582-7200, 21club.com

Up & Up

If you like to top off a meal with port and coffee, this craft cocktail bar has a drink for you. By the Fireside features Croft 10 Year Old Tawny Port, Cafe du Monde Chicory Coffee, lemon juice, nutmeg and cinnamon for a rich, chocolatey cocktail. $14; 116 Macdougal St., 212-260-3000, upandupnyc.com

Highlands

The modest hot toddy gets an upgrade at this gastropub with the Tea & Sympathy, which is composed of Avua Amburana Cachaca, The King’s Ginger Liqueur, chai tea and lemon juice and garnished with a cinnamon stick and a lemon wheel stuffed with cloves. $12; 150 W. 10th St., 212-229-2670, highlands-nyc.com