Calling all middle and high school students: We want to hear you speak out against racism

As our city has been through many challenges these last few months we know that one issue that is relevant and part of so many kids live sis racism. And we want you to be heard, really! We want middle school to high school students to submit their stories to us. The cool thing? We want it to be the best path that represents who you are. So whether this is in a story, essay, open, or a video share with the New York community on your viewpoint or experience with racism. You have until Sept. 25 at midnight to enter your voice, viewpoint to Schneps media.

The Details:

Schneps Media and the Claire Friedlander Foundation want to hear your voice and your viewpoint on your experiences with RACISM. We invite students, our future leaders, to share your thoughts and feelings about your experiences with racism.

Middle and high school students are invited to submit essays, videos, poems, or other expressive media mediums that you feel capture your experiences.

Students can either choose from the following prompts or choose to submit work beyond the prompts, but still related to the overall goal of sharing YOUR VOICE AND YOUR VIEWPOINT.

I experienced racism when…

I’ve fought against racism by…

I was racially profiled when…

My first experience with racism was when…

Submit virtual or written entries limited to 250 words either by email or by using the hashtag #YourVoiceYourViewpoint on social media including: Instagram or TikTok. Video entries can be emailed to YourVoiceYourViewpoint@schnepsmedia.com. Please include your name, age, and school with entries. Submissions will be published in Schneps Media’s multiple platforms of print, digital, and broadcasting. 3 middle school students and 3 high school students will each be awarded a prize of $500 by a panel of Queensborough Community College students. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 25, and winners of the prize will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 1. For additional information please call 718-260-2500.

Schneps Media is the parent company of amNewYork Metro, Brooklyn Paper, Brooklyn Courier Life Newspapers, Queens Courier, Times Ledger Newspapers, Caribbean Life, Bronx Times, El Correo, Ridgewood Times, Long Island Press, New York Family, Noticia, Gay City News.