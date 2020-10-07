Catholic churches in New York City urge families to help stop ‘draconian’ COVID-19 closure plan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Both the Diocese of Brooklyn and the Archdiocese of New York are urging parish school families to call on elected officials to reverse the state’s “draconian” decision to close all public and private schools in nine zip codes with increasing COVID numbers, according to a letter sent to parents and educators on Tuesday.

“Health experts have told us all along to anticipate such statistical trends as we entered autumn. In reaction to these expected numbers, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio are instituting drastic measures by shutting down all public and private schools within certain ZIP codes,” according to the joint letter, signed by the archdiocese’s and diocese’s respective superintendents of schools, Michael Deegan and Thomas Chadzutko. “Rather than judging each school on their individual merits and their fidelity to the protocols set forth by their own administrations, the governor and mayor are painting all institutions with a draconian broad brush.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday proposed closing all public and private schools in the nine Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods where the number of residents testing positive for the virus is over 3%. Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an update on his own school closure plan which called for shuttering all schools in the cluster neighborhoods broken up into three color-coordinated zones.

Schools in red have already been closed and those in orange zones will temporarily close beginning Thursday, Oct. 8.

The diocese and archdiocese argue that the measure is unfairly penalizing Catholic schools for the city’s failure to enforce COVID safety measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing, according to Deegan, and that this failure will ultimately cause more Catholic schools to permanently close.

Out of the eight Catholic schools in the nine zip in Queens and Brooklyn, Deegan noted, there has only been one positive case of the virus since schools reopened to students a month ago.

“If we are forced to go remote and our families withdraw from schools, and they are not able to pay their tuition, and I have to close more schools because of it, I’m going to put that at the feet of the governor and I’m going to put that at the feet of the mayor,” said Deegan.

Neither city nor state officials responded to amNewYork Metro’s request for comment.