Each year since 2022, the Whitney Museum celebrates Edward Hoppers’ birthday on July 22. As the home to most of Hopper’s works of art that any other museum worldwide, the celebration is taken very seriously.

This year, in partnership with the Meatpacking District Management Association (Meatpacking BID), the celebration is bigger than ever with large-scale, 3-D interactive installations open to the public, “Step Into Hopper.”

New Yorkers are invited to Gansevoort Plaza from July 19-22 to interact with Hopper’s most recognizable pieces.

“The Step Into Hopper installation is a first of its kind for the neighborhood that brings a world renown artists’ paintings to life, and our hope is that through these installations people are able to reimagine Hopper’s portrayal of American life and create a new work of art that reflects their diverse perspective and lived experience,” said Jeffrey LeFrancois, executive director of the Meatpacking BID.

Visitors will be able to pose and create their own interpretations of the works with the help of live performers throughout the four days.

Immerse in the French café culture in Soir Bleu accompanied by a clown performer on Friday, July 19, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

Then, be transported to Nighthawks, Hopper’s iconic diner scene where a barista will be serving coffee from a neighborhood vendor on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, starting at 11:00 a.m. until supplies last.

Visitors can also travel in time to the 1930s with the portrait of Seventh Avenue in Early Sunday Morning.

In addition, on July 20, the museum will host their annual “Hopper Day,” for those who wish to see the original paintings of Soir Bleu and Early Sunday Morning.

The celebration will also include the second annual Whitney Hopper Ride, a 60-mile round-trip bike ride from the Meatpacking District to Hopper’s birthplace of Nyack, New York.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on “Step Into Hopper,” please visit https://meatpacking-district.com/calendar/happy-hopper-day.

When: July 19 to July 22, 2024, Friday at 1:00 p.m and onward, Saturday to Monday all day and Tuesday until 5:00 p.m.

Where: Gansevoort Plaza