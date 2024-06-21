Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Amidst the crowded, buzzing streets of Times Square experience a moment of unity and tranquility through Times Square Arts’ Midnight Moment program.

The world’s largest and longest-running digital art exhibition displays artwork across more than 95 electronic billboards nightly. From 11:57 p.m. to midnight this summer, people can immerse themselves in the height of contemporary art through three distinct digital exhibits.

For the month of June, artist Marco Brambilla is showcasing his vision of a utopian future through his exhibit: Approximations of Utopia. Brambilla created this future world fair from archival images and AI technology, bringing the environments of six different World Exhibitions to New York City at the same time.

Jean Cooney, the director of Times Square Arts, speaks to the unique magic of Midnight Moments, calling it “one of New York City’s best-kept secrets hiding in plain sight.” She highlights the captivating effect of the synchronized displays, stating, “You have this really beautiful moment of synchronicity both on the billboards as well as the people on the plaza below.”

Midnight Moments transforms the bustling energy of Times Square into a collective pause, where contemporary art becomes accessible to everyone. When the countdown begins at 11:57p.m., digital art soon illuminates the night, offering a profound escape into creativity and imagination. For New Yorkers and visitors alike, the Midnight Moment program is an example of the blending of art and technology in one of the most iconic locations in the world.

One of the remarkable aspects of Midnight Moments is its openness to artists worldwide. “It’s an open call; you know we invite artists to participate but it’s also an open call submission process so send in your video art, we would love to work with you,” Cooney explains.

This month’s featured artist, Marco Brambilla, reflects on the significance of his work being showcased in such a prominent location stating; “This is the first time it’s seen by the world on the 95 screens of Times Square.” His piece envisions a futuristic, utopian world for humanity constantly being reimagined by the image-generative properties of AI used to create the exhibit. He describes the experience as “a window on the world and its a window onto a world that may not exist yet and a window onto a kind of utopian world.”

Times Square’s Midnight Moment is more than just an exhibition; it is a hidden gem that shines brightly, inviting artists and audiences alike to experience the power of art in public spaces. This unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge digital art and be part of a global artistic community is available every night throughout the summer.

Summer 2024 Midnight Moment Program: