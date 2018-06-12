They’ve fought in space, defeated robots and eaten some shawarma, and now the Avengers have reached a new milestone: $2 billion.

The superhero franchise’s latest installment, “Avengers: Infinity War,” has become the fourth movie of all time to earn that amount globally, Disney announced Tuesday. The film, which features a who’s who of Marvel heroes including Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), was an instant smash since its international April 25 debut, achieving a first weekend global gross of $640.5 million.

The film caps the interweaving storylines of the heroes going back to the 2008’s “Iron Man.” Two more Marvel movies, “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” and “Captain Marvel,” both set before “Infinity War,” will hit theaters July 2018 and March 2019, respectively.

“Infinity War’s” story will continue in an untitled sequel that is slated for a May 2019 release.

“Avatar,” directed by James Cameron, was the first movie to reach the $2 billion worldwide gross mark, in early 2010. It remains the highest-grossing film of all time.

The director’s iconic 1998 flick “Titanic” has also passed the $2 billion milestone, thanks to a rerelease of the film in 2012, to mark the centennial of the ship’s sinking.

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” reached the $2 billion gross mark in 2016.