Bruno Heller, creator of Fox’s Batman prequel, “Gotham,” is headed even further back into Bat-history on a new show for Epix. “Pennyworth,” which received a straight-to-series order from the premium network, will explore the origin of Bruce Wayne’s future guardian, Alfred Pennyworth, as he navigates life after the British SAS and eventually joins the service of billionaire Thomas Wayne in 1960s London.

Heller is developing the project alongside Danny Cannon, “Gotham” executive-producer and recurring director.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” Epix President Michael Wright said in a statement. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny — along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon — on this fantastic origin story.”

Heller and Cannon added: “Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on ‘Pennyworth’ are thrilled to be on the Epix slate.”

The series is set to begin production later this year, with the network eyeing a 2019 premiere date for the ten-episode, one-hour drama.

Meanwhile, “Gotham” — which films on location throughout New York — was just renewed for a fifth and final season after Fox canceled a number of its original scripted series. The final 16-episode run will reportedly focus on Bruce Wayne, played by David Mazouz, as he completes his transformation into the Dark Knight. “Gotham” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.