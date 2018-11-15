Director John Tiffany (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Once”) will direct the avant-garde, Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk in “Cornucopia,” an elaborate stage concert conceived by Björk, as part of the inaugural season of The Shed (a new arts venue at Hudson Yards) in the spring. Björk will be joined by a seven-piece all-female Icelandic flute ensemble, plus harp, percussion and electronics. Björk is probably best known to theatergoers for the 2000 movie musical “Dancer in the Dark,” which incorporates songs from “The Sound of Music.”

Yiddish ‘Fiddler’ transferring Off-Broadway

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s Yiddish-language production of “Fiddler on the Roof” (which is currently playing an extended, sold-out run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park City) will transfer uptown to Off-Broadway’s Stage 42, beginning in February. The production (directed by Joel Grey) provides English and Russian supertitles for the non-Yiddish speaking. Steven Skybell (Tevye) and Jackie Hoffman (Yente) will continue with the production, with the rest of the cast to be announced a later date.

Stuhlbarg to play Socrates at Public Theater

Stage and film actor Michael Stuhlbarg (whose recent credits include “The Post,” “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Shape of Water”) will play the foremost Greek philosopher of western civilization in “Socrates,” a new drama written by actor Tim Blake Nelson (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) and directed by Doug Hughes (“Doubt”), which will play the Public Theater beginning in April. “I’ve known Michael since drama school, and was able to bring him in to read the part in my living room when the play was only a first draft,” Nelson said in a statement.

Taylor Mac will reinterpret Christmas at Town Hall

Taylor Mac — the gender-bending, free-thinking performance artist who performed “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music” in Brooklyn two years ago — will play Town Hall in December with “Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce,” a variation on his opus work which focuses on the traditions of Christmas. Mac previously performed “Holiday Sauce” at Town Hall last year. He will be joined by an eight-piece band and costume designer Machine Dazzle (who creates elaborate and outrageous wardrobes and headdresses for Mac).

Spotted…

Megyn Kelly and Jodie Foster at “Network” … Billy Crudup and Josh Radnor at “The Other Josh Cohen” … Sarah Jessica Parker at “The Prom” … John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan at “The New One” … John Turturro and Bill Irwin at “Thom Pain” … Fran Drescher at “King Kong.”