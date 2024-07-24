Kids’ Night on Broadway returns this August with lineup of 19 shows

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Looking for a fun activity for the whole family? Kids’ Night on Broadway returns this year on Tuesday, August 20 with 19 shows to choose from.

As part of a Broadway League Program, participating shows will give free tickets to children under the age of 18 when they are accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The lineup for this year include “Aladdin, & Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “Chicago,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Hadestown,” “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Lion King,” “MJ,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “The Notebook,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “The Outsiders,” “SIX,” “Suffs,” “Water for Elephants” and “Wicked.”

“Kids’ Night on Broadway is back this summer creating a wonderful occasion for children, teens, and families to experience a night out in New York City and enjoy a Broadway show,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

In addition, talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, activity books and others in-theater special activities will be available to commemorate the occasion. “My First Broadway Show” stickers will also be available upon request for those eager to show off their inauguration in the performing arts. Select restaurants will also be offering exclusive discounts.

“Kids’ Night on Broadway creates an opportunity to introduce younger audiences to live theater and cultivate their interest and enjoyment of the arts from an early age,” said Laks.

To purchase tickets, additional information and updates on events and deals, visit The Broadway Fan Club.