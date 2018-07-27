Cardi B has pulled out of the remainder of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour, which included two Brooklyn dates this fall.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” the chart-topping rapper from the Bronx wrote in an Instagram post to her 29 million followers late Thursday. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

She was scheduled to hit the road with Bruno Mars starting Sept. 7 in Denver, Colorado. The “Bodak Yellow” singer teamed up with Bruno after releasing the 2018 remixed version of his track “Finesse.”

Since announcing the birth of her daughter Kulture on July 11, the spotlight-dominating performer known for her Billboard Hot 100 tracks has laid relatively low. She swapped her Bronx home for a pad in Atlanta with husband Offset, of the group Migos, and traded in her quotable Instagram rants for photos of healthy-(ish) eats and baby onesies.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road,” Cardi B continued.

Bruno Mars is still scheduled to bring his 24K Magic tour to Brooklyn for two days this Oct. 4 and 5, but it’s unclear if he’ll replace the rapper with another opening act.

He responded publicly to Cardi B’s announcement writing that he’ll play “Bodak Yellow” every night “in your honor.”

“I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right,” he wrote.

Cardi B began slowing down her packed performance schedule in April, when she was expecting her first child. The 25-year-old said she’d be taking a break from touring, but had expected to return to the stage in time to tour with Bruno Mars.