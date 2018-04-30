LATEST PAPER
Carey Mulligan to star in ‘Girls & Boys’ Off-Broadway

The play is transferring from London’s West End to the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Carey Mulligan's one-woman performance in

Carey Mulligan's one-woman performance in "Girls & Boys" has been celebrated across the pond in London.

By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork
Listen up, boys and girls: Carey Mulligan is returning to the New York stage.

The actress will bring her celebrated performance in Denis Kelly’s West End production of “Girls & Boys” to Greenwich Village’s Minetta Lane Theatre for a five-week limited engagement, beginning June 12. The play, directed by Lyndsey Turner (“Saint George and the Dragon”), follows the entirety of a couple’s relationship — from their meet-cute at an airport queue to the crumbling of their marriage — as recounted entirely by Mulligan’s unnamed narrator.

Audiobook giant Audible will produce the transfer and release a recording of Mulligan’s “Girls & Boys” performance as an audioplay. “Audible is seeking to transform the theater experience and usher in a new era for audio drama,” Audible’s Kate Navin said in a statement.

Mulligan, 32, made her Broadway debut in 2008 in a production of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull.” In 2015, the London native nabbed a lead actress Tony nomination for her performance in David Hare’s “Skylight.”

Best known for her screen work, Mulligan was nominated for a best actress Oscar for 2009’s “An Education.” She recently starred in the BBC and Netflix coproduction “Collateral” and director Dee Rees’ triumphant Mississippi-set “Mudbound.”

